NFL Predictions Week 6: Upset Picks and Projections

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

There are several teams that could be upset during Week 6 of the NFL season. The New England Patriots aren't one of them.

The Patriots are the only 5-0 team in the NFL and one of only two that are still undefeated. They'll begin the Week 6 action when they host the New York Giants on Thursday night.

According to Caesars, New England is a 17-point favorite for its matchup against New York. It's highly unlikely the Giants will knock off the Patriots, as they should struggle against New England's defense, which has allowed only 34 points through five games.

But there are some underdogs that could prevail this week. Here's a look at the full slate of Week 6 games, along with odds and predictions for every matchup, followed by some potential upsets to watch for.

Week 6 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread

N.Y. Giants at New England (-17)

Carolina (-2) vs. Tampa Bay in London

Seattle at Cleveland (no line)

Houston at Kansas City (-5)

Washington (-3.5) at Miami

Philadelphia at Minnesota (-3)

New Orleans at Jacksonville (-1)

Cincinnati at Baltimore (-11.5)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams (no line)

Atlanta (-2.5) at Arizona

Tennessee at Denver (-2.5)

Dallas (-7) at N.Y. Jets

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers (-7)

Detroit at Green Bay (-4)

Odds obtained via Caesars

Week 6 Underdog Watch

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The Saints, Eagles and Cardinals all have momentum entering Week 6, which makes them strong underdog bets this weekend.

New Orleans is off to a 4-1 start, despite losing quarterback Drew Brees to a right thumb injury during its Week 2 game against the Chargers. Since Teddy Bridgewater took over as the starting quarterback, the Saints have won three straight games against the Seahawks, Cowboys and Buccaneers.

Although the Jaguars are 2-3 and coming off a loss to the Panthers, they're a one-point favorite for their home matchup against the Saints. But it may be a challenge for Jacksonville to take down New Orleans, which may be getting underestimated with this betting line.

Because of that, the Saints with the extra point should be the best underdog bet of the week. New Orleans has won its last three meetings against Jacksonville, with the Jaguars' last win over the Saints coming in 2003. Expect that run to continue for New Orleans.

The Eagles have bounced back from a tough 1-2 start to the season by winning back-to-back games over the Packers and Jets. That has them tied atop the NFC East standings with the Cowboys at 3-2.

Philadelphia's defense keyed its most recent victory, as the Eagles had 10 sacks and two defensive touchdowns in their win over the Jets. Now, they'll face the Vikings, whose quarterback, Kirk Cousins, is known to struggle against winning teams (5-27 career record against teams that are above .500).

Minnesota is also 3-2 and should play a competitive game at home. However, the Eagles are playing a bit better of late and they have the extra three points, so they're a strong underdog to consider betting on this Sunday.

The Cardinals don't have as much momentum as the Saints or Eagles, but they are coming off their first win of the season. Arizona picked up a road win at Cincinnati on Sunday, led by rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, who passed for 253 yards while rushing for 93 yards and a touchdown.

On Sunday, the Cardinals return home to face the Falcons, who also have only one win so far this season. It's likely this matchup will feature a lot of offense, as Arizona's defense has struggled and Atlanta just gave up 53 points in a loss to Houston.

With 2.5 extra points and home-field advantage, it's quite possible the Cardinals will start their first winning streak of the year.

One last underdog to consider this week is the Dolphins. They may be 0-4 with only 26 total points scored this season, but the Redskins are also struggling, as they're 0-5 and just fired head coach Jay Gruden on Monday. Perhaps this will be Miami's best chance of notching a win this year.