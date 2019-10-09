Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Don't expect what happened to the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend to happen a lot this season.

In their first loss of the year, the Chiefs were held to 13 points while losing to the Indianapolis Colts at home, ending their streak of scoring at least 26 points at 22 games. Patrick Mahomes passed for 321 yards and a touchdown, but Kansas City had only 36 rushing yards in the loss.

But the Chiefs should bounce back, which will be a good thing for people who have their players on their fantasy football teams. Plus, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is nearing a return from a shoulder injury, which is a good thing not only for Mahomes and the Chiefs, but also for fantasy owners.

The Chiefs should have a lot of offense this week as they host the Houston Texans, making players on both of those teams strong fantasy plays this week.

Here's a look at how their players rank, along with the top fantasy players in the NFL at each position for Week 6.

Quarterback

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CIN)

2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. HOU)

3. Deshaun Watson, HOU (at KC)

4. Russell Wilson, SEA (at CLE)

5. Matt Ryan ATL (at ARI)

6. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. ATL)

7. Tom Brady, NE (vs. NYG)

8. Dak Prescott, DAL (at NYJ)

9. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. DET)

10. Jameis Winston, TB (vs. CAR)

11. Gardner Minshew II, JAC (vs. NO)

12. Jared Goff, LAR (vs. SF)

Mahomes and Watson rank second and third as the two quarterbacks prepare to face off in a matchup of strong offenses.

Prior to the Chiefs' loss on Sunday, they scored 33 and 34 points in wins over the Ravens and Lions, respectively, in Weeks 3 and 4. Meanwhile, the Texans are coming off their best offensive showing of the season after they scored 53 points in a win over the Falcons. Watson led the way by passing for a career-high 426 yards and five touchdowns.

Expect more of the same this week as neither of these teams have top-level defenses, but both have offenses capable of putting up a lot of points, as shown quite a bit through the first five weeks of the season.

Gardner Minshew II is again a strong streaming option this week. Although the Jaguars lost to the Panthers last week, he passed for 374 yards and two touchdowns. He also hasn't thrown an interception since his NFL debut in Week 1.

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at TB)

2. Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. PHI)

3. Alvin Kamara, NO (at JAC)

4. Le'Veon Bell, NYJ (vs. DAL)

5. Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. SEA)

6. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at NYJ)

7. Leonard Fournette, JAC (vs. NO)

8. David Johnson, ARI (vs. ATL)

9. Todd Gurley, LAR (vs. SF)

10. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. DET)

11. Melvin Gordon, LAC (vs. PIT)

12. Damien Williams, KC (vs. HOU)

13. Mark Ingram, BAL (vs. CIN)

14. Phillip Lindsay, DEN (vs. TEN)

15. Devonta Freeman, ATL (at ARI)

16. Chris Carson, SEA (at CLE)

17. Derrick Henry, TEN (at DEN)

18. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. PIT)

19. Kerryon Johnson, DET (at GB)

20. James Conner, PIT (at LAC)

21. Chris Thompson, WAS (at MIA)

22. James White, NE (vs. NYG)

23. Joe Mixon, CIN (at BAL)

24. Kenyan Drake, MIA (vs. WAS)

McCaffrey may have left Sunday's game against the Jaguars with cramps, but it appears he should be fine to play this week as the Panthers take on the Buccaneers in London. And as long as that's the case, he'll have another big day.

Through five weeks of the season, the 23-year-old is averaging 31.9 fantasy points a game per standard ESPN Points Per Reception scoring. That's making him the clear No. 1 fantasy player in the NFL this season.

Gordon and Ekeler should continue to both be solid plays out of the Chargers' backfield.

In his first game of the season on Sunday vs. the Broncos, Gordon had 12 rushes while Ekeler only had three. However, the latter had 15 receptions for 86 yards, making it clear that Los Angeles should continue to utilize him in the passing game.

After having only 38 total yards this past week, Gordon should have a better showing now he's returned to game action and will be facing a Steelers defense that is allowing 104 rushing yards per game to backfields.

Wide Receiver

1. Michael Thomas, NO (at JAC)

2. Julio Jones, ATL (at ARI)

3. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. SF)

4. Davante Adams, GB (vs. DET)

5. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (at KC)

6. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. PIT)

7. Tyler Boyd, CIN (at BAL)

8. Chris Godwin, TB (vs. CAR)

9. Amari Cooper, DAL (at NYJ)

10. Kenny Golladay, DET (at GB)

11. Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. HOU)

12. Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (vs. SEA)

13. Julian Edelman, NE (vs. NYG)

14. Tyler Lockett, SEA (at CLE)

15. Will Fuller V, HOU (at KC)

16. Mike Evans, TB (vs. CAR)

17. DJ Chark, JAC (vs. NO)

18. DJ Moore, CAR (at TB)

19. Robert Woods, LAR (vs. SF)

20. Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. SEA)

21. Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. PHI)

22. Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. TEN)

23. Larry Fitzgerald, ARI (vs. ATL)

24. Michael Gallup, DAL (at NYJ)

Hill's ranking depends on whether he returns from injury this week. But if he does, it wouldn't be surprising to see him come back with a big game for the Chiefs.

The Cowboys' top two receivers, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, are both strong plays this week as Dallas needs to put an end to its two-game losing streak and seems likely to do that in a matchup against the Jets.

After starting the season with three straight wins, the Cowboys have fallen into a tie with the Eagles atop the NFC East at 3-2.

In their 34-24 loss to the Packers last week, the Cowboys fell behind 24-0 and didn't score a touchdown until there were two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Cooper and Gallup each had late scores, and Dak Prescott will likely look to both of them early against the Jets to get off to a better start this week.

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. HOU)

2. George Kittle, SF (at LAR)

3. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CIN)

4. Austin Hooper, ATL (at ARI)

5. Zach Ertz, PHI (at MIN)

6. Will Dissly, SEA (at CLE)

7. Greg Olsen, CAR (at TB)

8. Delanie Walker, TEN (at DEN)

9. Chris Herndon, NYJ (vs. DAL)

10. Jared Cook, NO (at JAC)

11. Gerald Everett, LAR (vs. SF)

12. Jimmy Graham, GB (vs. DET)

Dissly is turning into a reliable every-week option, as the Seahawks' tight end continued his strong season last week against the Rams. Although his touchdown streak ended at three games, he still hauled in four passes for a season-high 81 yards.

There's a strong chance Dissly will get back in the end zone this week as the Seahawks travel to face the struggling Browns, who allowed 31 points to the 49ers on Monday night.

Defense/Special Teams

1. New England (vs. NYG)

2. Washington (at MIA)

3. Baltimore (vs. CIN)

4. L.A. Chargers (vs. PIT)

5. Dallas (at NYJ)

6. Tennessee (at DEN)

7. Carolina (at TB)

8. Denver (vs. TEN)

9. Kansas City (vs. HOU)

10. Seattle (at CLE)

11. Arizona (vs. ATL)

12. San Francisco (at LAR)

This season, it's been popular to stream whichever defense is playing the Dolphins that week. It's the Redskins' turn on Sunday, and although Washington is having a bad season, its defense could make a few big plays against the worst offense it has faced so far.

The Chargers should be another strong play as the Steelers could turn to quarterback Devlin Hodges, who has never previously started an NFL game, with Mason Rudolph potentially being out injured.

Kicker

1. Greg Zuerlein, LAR (vs. SF)

2. Zane Gonzalez, ARI (vs. ATL)

3. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. HOU)

4. Josh Lambo, JAC (vs. NO)

5. Mike Nugent, NE (vs. NYG)

6. Chase McLaughlin, LAC (vs. PIT)

7. Matt Gay, TB (vs. CAR)

8. Robbie Gould, SF (at LAR)

9. Joey Slye, CAR (at TB)

10. Mason Crosby, GB (vs. DET)

11. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. CIN)

12. Austin Seibert, CLE (vs. SEA)

With Stephen Gostkowski out for the season, Nugent stepped in as the Patriots' kicker and booted a pair of field goals and three extra points in a win over the Redskins on Sunday.

If Nugent is available in your league, go ahead and add him. New England is going to keep scoring a lot of points, which should give the veteran plenty of kicking opportunities, especially in a favorable matchup against the Giants on Thursday night.