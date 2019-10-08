Flyers Reveal 'Disassembly Room' in Arena Allowing Fans to Let out Their Rage

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 8, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 28: Gritty, the mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers entertains during a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on April 28, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mascots from around Philadelphia were at the game to honor the 41st birthday of the Phillie Phanatic. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Philadelphia sports fans have expressed their despair and anger in a variety of ways, including throwing snowballs at Santa Claus, picking fights with players and discussing recent team struggles in the immediate aftermath of saving babies from a fully-involved fire. 

The forward-thinking Flyers have now established an outlet for the city's hockey fans in need of blowing off steam with the creation of the Disassembly Room in Wells Fargo Center:

ESPN's Katie Nolan provided a preview of the room, while additional information was revealed in a Wells Fargo Center press release:

"The rage room-style space allows fans and guests a stress-relieving outlet amid all of the game action. Through scheduled sessions that can be reserved in advance, participants wearing protective gear can smash, break, and unleash their rage upon everyday items like televisions and dishes using bats, sledgehammers, and more. Some of the items that can be disassembled might even bear the logo of an opposing team."

Per the release, "fans can access the Assembly Room through a general admission, standing-room-only ticket starting at $25 for Flyers games." It will open on Wednesday for the Flyers' home opener against the New Jersey Devils, with the room offering "exclusively walk-in reservations."

The Disassembly Room isn't the only unique area in a current or former Philadelphia sports arena, as the old Veterans Stadium once housed a courtroom and jail for unruly fans at Eagles and Phillies games.

Related

    Flyers take a page from Phillie Phanatic for a stylish Gritty headband

    Philadelphia Flyers logo
    Philadelphia Flyers

    Flyers take a page from Phillie Phanatic for a stylish Gritty headband

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Flyers debut a 'rage room' inside Wells Fargo Center where fans can break stuff

    Philadelphia Flyers logo
    Philadelphia Flyers

    Flyers debut a 'rage room' inside Wells Fargo Center where fans can break stuff

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Flyers take a page from Phillie Phanatic for a stylish Gritty headband

    Philadelphia Flyers logo
    Philadelphia Flyers

    Flyers take a page from Phillie Phanatic for a stylish Gritty headband

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Sharks Sign Patrick Marleau

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Sharks Sign Patrick Marleau

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report