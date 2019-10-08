Flyers Reveal 'Disassembly Room' in Arena Allowing Fans to Let out Their Rage

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Philadelphia sports fans have expressed their despair and anger in a variety of ways, including throwing snowballs at Santa Claus, picking fights with players and discussing recent team struggles in the immediate aftermath of saving babies from a fully-involved fire.

The forward-thinking Flyers have now established an outlet for the city's hockey fans in need of blowing off steam with the creation of the Disassembly Room in Wells Fargo Center:

additional information was revealed in a Wells Fargo Center press release:

"The rage room-style space allows fans and guests a stress-relieving outlet amid all of the game action. Through scheduled sessions that can be reserved in advance, participants wearing protective gear can smash, break, and unleash their rage upon everyday items like televisions and dishes using bats, sledgehammers, and more. Some of the items that can be disassembled might even bear the logo of an opposing team."

Per the release, "fans can access the Assembly Room through a general admission, standing-room-only ticket starting at $25 for Flyers games." It will open on Wednesday for the Flyers' home opener against the New Jersey Devils, with the room offering "exclusively walk-in reservations."

The Disassembly Room isn't the only unique area in a current or former Philadelphia sports arena, as the old Veterans Stadium once housed a courtroom and jail for unruly fans at Eagles and Phillies games.