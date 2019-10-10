Fantasy Football Week 6: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

With every team past the quarter mark of the season, it's time for fantasy players to start scouring their respective leagues, searching for potential bargain trades. To aid you in that effort, we present the weekly trade value chart.

Along with the chart, we'll break down buy-low and sell-high candidates, along with other notes from around the NFL. As always, players not listed have a trade value of one. May the fantasy points be with you!

Trade Value: Untouchable

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

Trade Value: 12

2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Trade Value: 11

4. David Johnson RB, Arizona Cardinals

5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

6. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

7. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

8. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

9. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

10. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

11. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

12. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

13. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

14. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

Trade Value: 10

15. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens

16. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

17. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

18. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

19. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

20. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

21. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

22. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trade Value: 9

23. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

24. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

25. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

26. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

28. DJ Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

29. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

30. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

31. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Trade Value: 8

32. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

33. DeShaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

34. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

35. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

36. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

37. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

38. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

39. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

40. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

41. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

42. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Trade Value: 7

43. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

44. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

45. Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons

46. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Trade Value: 6

47. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington

48. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

49. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans

50. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

51. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

52. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

53. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

54. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

55. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills

56. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

57. Tyrell Williams, WR, Oakland Raiders

58. Josh Gordon, WR, New England Patriots

59. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Trade Value: 5

60. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

61. Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders

62. Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks

63. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

64. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

65. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

66. Carlos Hyde, RB, Houston Texans

Trade Value: 4

67. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

68. DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

69. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

70. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams

71. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

72. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

73. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

74. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

75. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

76. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

77. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Trade Value: 3

78. Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

79. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington

80. LeSean McCoy, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

81. James White, RB, New England Patriots

82. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots

83. Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos

84. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Trade Value: 2

85. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

86. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos

87. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

88. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

89. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions

90. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

91. Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons

92. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

93. Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers

94. Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans

95. Frank Gore, RB, Buffalo Bills

96. Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

97. Gardner Minshew II, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (Sell High)

98. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

99. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers

100. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buy Low: Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been a major disappointment thus far, averaging just 12.6 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues, per ESPN, 43rd among wide receivers. The top eight tight ends in fantasy are all averaging more fantasy points per game.

That's not great.

But it's hard to imagine that Beckham won't turn things around. He still leads the Cleveland Browns in receptions (23) and targets (43). Those aren't great numbers after five games, but it's not as though he's disappeared from the offense.

It's that offense overall, however, that's the concern. Cleveland is 23rd in yards per game (340.2), 20th in passing yards per game (227.8) and 25th in points per contest (18.4). Beckham, in turn, has found the end zone just once in five games.

That 0.2 touchdown-per-game rate is dramatically lower than the number he's posted for his career (0.7). Beckham is too good to stay this mediocre all season, even if the poor play of quarterback Baker Mayfield (55.9 completion percentage, four touchdowns, eight interceptions) is a major concern.

But it's a virtual guarantee that there are fantasy players with Beckham on their rosters freaking out. That's always the perfect opportunity to buy low. At some point, you have to trust that an elite talent like Beckham will produce like he has in the past. Don't be afraid to send some lowball offers for Beckham—his stock will never be lower.

Sell High: Will Dissly

Will Dissly is having a heck of a season, but there is some reason for caution from a fantasy perspective. Among the top eight tight ends in fantasy this season, he's last in targets (26), tied for seventh in receptions (23) and seventh in receiving yards. His four touchdowns have represented 32.4 percent of his fantasy value, a rate that likely isn't sustainable.

He holds a 16.6 percent target share in Seattle's offense. For comparison, Travis Kelce holds a 21.9 percent target share in the Kansas City Chiefs offense, while Zach Ertz has a 25.1 percent target share in the Philadelphia Eagles offense. It's a bit easier to trust players like Kelce and Ertz given the bigger chunk of the offense they receive (and their pedigree as fantasy performers as well).

Now, here's the thing: Dissly is a really good player! He's an important part of the Seattle Seahawks offense, and he should continue getting looks. He's a safe bet to finish as a top-eight tight end this year.

But it's fair to question whether he's due for a regression given his modest overall targets. The idea is that you sell Dissly as an elite tight end if you believe he will only be a lower-end TE1 the rest of the season, a real possibility if he doesn't find the end zone consistently. If you believe in Dissly, by all means hang on to him—there's no doubt he has talent.

Just understand that there's a good chance he won't finish the season as an elite tight end option. If you have another top tight end, don't be afraid to dangle Dissly on the trade block—somebody will probably overpay.

Quick Hitters

Patrick Mahomes went from being the most reliable player in all of fantasy through the first three weeks (10 touchdowns passes) to reminding us that he's still a human being over the next two games (one touchdown pass). Don't press the panic button just yet—he will still finish the season as fantasy's top quarterback. He just may not put up historical numbers this time around.

Press that proverbial panic button if you have Stefon Diggs on your team, however. His 16 receptions for 253 yards and a score puts him on pace to post just 51 receptions for 809 yards and three touchdowns, well below expectations. And there's plenty of reason to believe he's no longer happy with the Minnesota Vikings. Maybe he will get traded (probably not), but if you can get back solid value for Diggs, don't be afraid to pull the trigger.

Through five games, Christian McCaffrey is fantasy's MVP, and it isn't close. He's averaging an incredible 31.9 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues, six more than the No. 2 player (Austin Ekeler). That makes him untouchable, with little reason to believe his production will slow down given his importance to the Carolina Panthers offense.

Speaking of Ekeler, the presence of Melvin Gordon will hurt his fantasy upside. He's not going to finish the year as an RB1. But his impact in the passing game—he had 15 receptions in Week 5—means he's going to hold solid value, even with Gordon back in the mix. Most savvy fantasy players will put that together, meaning his time as a sell-high candidate has probably passed.

But frankly, there's an excellent chance he remains a top-20 running back the remainder of the season. Keep him in those starting lineups, and don't undervalue him too dramatically—he will remain productive.