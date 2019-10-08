Jerry Jones: 'Don't Bet Any Money' on Cowboys Firing Jason Garrett This Season

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 7: Head coach Jason Garrett and owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talk on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texans. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Jason Garrett's job appears to be safe—at least through the end of the 2019 NFL season.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Tuesday he doesn't plan on firing the head coach, who's in the final year of his contract.

"Well, yes. Dispel it, yes," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan of the notion Garrett's future could be in jeopardy (h/t Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams). "Don't bet any money against that happening. You'll lose it."

         

