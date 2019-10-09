Week 6 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be Available

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Week 5 of the 2019 fantasy football season was all about the stars, wasn't it?

After all, Christian McCaffrey cleared 200 scrimmage yards with three touchdowns, Deshaun Watson had as many incompletions as touchdowns (five each), and both Michael Thomas and Amari Cooper enjoyed 11-reception outings.

But none of those players occupied the top two spots on the week's scoring leaderboard. Instead, it was Will Fuller V first with his 14 receptions for 217 yards and three touchdowns, then Aaron Jones for his 182 scrimmage yards and four scores.

This game is, and always will be, a bit unpredictable, which potentially raises the reward for identifying the right sleepers. We'll lay out our favorite three—each available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo Sports leagues, per Fantasy Pros—for Week 6.

Week 6 Waiver-Wire Pickups

Gardner Minshew II, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (24 Percent Owned)

Gardner Minshew II went from fun story to fantasy relevance real quick.

His ceiling may not match those of his top positional peers, but his basement sits higher than you think. He's had at least two touchdowns in four of his five outings. In the other, he supported his 213 passing yards and a score with six rushes for 56 yards. He's thrown one interception all season.

"Despite the fact that he didn't even start Week 1, Minshew is one of just four quarterbacks to score at least 16 points in every game this season," ESPN.com's Field Yates wrote.

The 23-year-old passed for a career-high 374 yards this past weekend. Up next, he'll get a Saints defense that has allowed 21-plus fantasy points to four of the five quarterbacks it has faced. After that, he gets back-to-back generous defenses in the Bengals and Jets.

If you've been on the fence about MinshewMania, this is the time to buy in.

Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals (3 Percent Owned)

This recommendation all hinges on the injury report.

Cardinals starter David Johnson battled back tightness in Sunday's win over the Bengals. It's too early to tell his status for Week 6, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn't rule out the possibility of him sitting out.

If that happens, Chase Edmonds becomes a must-add and a locked-in starter.

As CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg detailed, a spot start for the 23-year-old would come with massive potential:

"If Johnson is out, Edmonds would have the chance at the 18 touches per game that Johnson has averaged this season, and Johnson has scored at least 17 PPR points in four of five outings. The Falcons have also allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in four of five games this year.

"It's risky to spend a significant amount of your FAAB budget on Edmonds since Johnson hasn't been ruled out yet, but he's worth about 10 percent as a speculative add. I would consider Edmonds a top-20 Fantasy running back in Week 6 if he starts and Johnson is out."

A second-year running back out of Fordham, Edmonds has mostly impressed with the few opportunities to come his way. On Sunday, he touched the ball 11 times (eight rushes, three receptions) and produced 86 scrimmage yards and a score.

Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons

It isn't often the third player on the wide receiver depth chart delivers weekly production, but Mohamed Sanu might be the exception.

With Matt Ryan throwing as many passes as anyone, the 30-year-old has maintained his numbers despite splitting targets with Julio Jones, Austin Hooper and Calvin Ridley.

Sanu's 36 targets are third-highest on the team, and he's had five catches in four of his five outings. He found the end zone for the first time in Week 5, and he delivered a season-high 91 receiving yards the week prior.

After participating in an 85-point fireworks show with Houston on Sunday, Atlanta could find itself in another shootout. Oddsmakers have a put a healthy 51.5 over/under on the Falcons-Cardinals clash, per Caesars Sportsbook, and the over looks awfully tempting.

Sanu isn't a field-stretcher—he's yet to have a 30-yard reception this season—so don't expect triple-digit yardage. But something close to eight receptions for 80 yards and a score seems perfectly reasonable.