Ex-Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski Joins Fox as NFL Studio Analyst

Rob Gronkowski has his next gig.

The former New England Patriots tight end will be joining Fox NFL Sunday as a regular analyst, the network announced Tuesday.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining FOX Sports,” Gronkowski said in a statement, according to Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper. "For the past 25 years, they’ve offered viewers top-notch NFL programming from the field to the booth to the studio. Their deep talent roster is unmatched, which was important for me as I embark on this new chapter in my life because I’ll be able to learn from the best in the business."

Gronkowski will make his television debut prior to Thursday night's contest between the Patriots and New York Giants.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo first reported Gronkowski was headed to Fox.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

