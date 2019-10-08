Week 6 NFL Picks: Latest Betting Odds, Vegas Spreads and Projections

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

As has been the case most of this NFL season, Week 5 brought with it a fair share of surprises. The Dallas Cowboys got dominated defensively for the second week in a row, the Denver Broncos took it to the Los Angeles Chargers in Southern California, and the Oakland Raiders handled the Chicago Bears in London.

Do more surprising outcomes await in Week 6? Most likely, yes. The question, of course, is where they'll come. Here, we'll take a look at the 14-game slate, the latest lines and over/unders from Caesars, and some score predictions.

As a reminder, the Bears, Raiders, Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts are on bye this week.

NFL Week 6 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

New York Giants (+16.5, 43) at New England Patriots: New England 32-15

Carolina Panthers (-2, 48.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carolina 23-22

New Orleans Saints (+1, 45) at Jacksonville Jaguars: New Orleans 27-24

Philadelphia Eagles (+3, 44) at Minnesota Vikings: Philadelphia 24-20

Seattle Seahawks (n/a) at Cleveland Browns: Seattle 27-24

Washington Redskins (-3.5, 41) at Miami Dolphins: Washington 28-18

Atlanta Falcons (-1.5, 52) at Arizona Cardinals: Atlanta 24-22

Houston Texans (+5.5, 55.5) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 35-20

San Francisco 49ers (n/a) at Los Angeles Rams: San Francisco 28-21



Dallas Cowboys (-9, 43) at New York Jets: Dallas 33-24

Cincinnati Bengals (+11.5, 48.5) at Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore 29-26

Tennessee Titans (+2.5, 38.5) at Denver Broncos: Denver 25-20

Pittsburgh Steelers (n/a) at Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles 27-23

Detroit Lions (+4.5, 47) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 31-27

New York Giants at New England Patriots

The New York Giants have a budding quarterback in Daniel Jones. However, he isn't going to be enough to knock off the undefeated New England Patriots. Saquon Barkley is unlikely to make his return from a high ankle sprain this week, and New York could be without tight end Evan Engram, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This could make for an ugly game for the Giants, especially if the Patriots can maintain some momentum offensively. Last week, the Patriots started slow and only took a 12-7 lead into halftime against the Washington Redskins.

The Giants have struggled defensively this season, allowing 25.0 points (24th in the NFL) and 409.4 yards (30th) per game. There's a good chance that New England is able to get off to a faster start this week.

If so, Jones is going to face an uphill battle against a New England defense that has allowed a mere 6.8 points per game this season. Without Barkley and Engram, that will be virtually an impossible task.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Though the 4-1 New Orleans Saints are maintaining their grip on the NFC South, both the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hanging in the race. This is a critical game for both teams, and it's especially important for the 2-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The problem for Tampa is that this isn't actually a home game, it's in London—though head coach Bruce Arians dismissed the notion that it will be an issue.

"It’s a football field—it’s measured the same," Arians said, via the team's official website. "Just go play."

Still, there won't be any home-field advantage for the Buccaneers, and the Panthers are coming in with a ton of momentum.

Playing without starting quarterback Cam Newton, the Panthers have ripped off three consecutive wins. They've gotten solid play out of quarterback Kyle Allen, who has 674 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. They've gotten even better play out of running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey, who already has 866 combined rushing and receiving yards, is a viable MVP candidate and one of the hardest players in the league to contain. If he plays well, so will the Panthers.

The Buccaneers won the first matchup between these two teams. Expect 3-2 Carolina to get its revenge on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

There isn't a line yet for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers game because Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph remains in concussion protocol. He took a brutal shot from Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas on Sunday and was knocked unconscious.

According to neurologist Dr. Bruce Cotugno, the effects could be long-lasting.

"Physical symptoms can last for weeks; headaches can last for weeks," he told KDKA in Pittsburgh. "A rotational injury is often more difficult to recover from than a direct blow."

If Rudolph cannot go, the Steelers will have to rely on third-stringer Devlin Hodges. The rookie from Samford played well in relief of Rudolph, going 7-of-9 for 68 yards.

Regardless of who is under center for the Steelers, this is a game that the Los Angeles Chargers absolutely must have. They've dropped two of their last three games and now sit in third place in the AFC West.

Cross-country trips are never easy, so the 2-3 Chargers should have a sizeable home-field advantage here. Expect them to get back into the win column on Sunday night.