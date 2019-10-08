NFL Predictions Week 6: Early Odds, Picks and Projections for Upcoming Schedule

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Week 5 of the NFL season ended with a lopsided game, and it's quite possible that's how Week 6 will begin.

On Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers cruised to a 31-3 home win over the Cleveland Browns to improve to 4-0. And the NFL's only other undefeated team, the 5-0 New England Patriots, will be in the prime-time spotlight when they host the New York Giants on Thursday.

There's a lot more action on the way this week, too. Here's a look at the full slate, along with odds and predictions.

Week 6 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread

N.Y. Giants at New England (-16.5)

Carolina (-2) vs. Tampa Bay in London

Seattle at Cleveland (no line)

Houston at Kansas City (-5.5)

Washington (-3.5) at Miami

Philadelphia at Minnesota (-3)

New Orleans at Jacksonville (-1)

Cincinnati at Baltimore (-11.5)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams (no line)

Atlanta (-1.5) at Arizona

Tennessee at Denver (-2.5)

Dallas (-9) at N.Y. Jets

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers (no line)

Detroit at Green Bay (-4.5)

Odds obtained via Caesars

Top Week 6 Bets

New England (-16.5) over N.Y. Giants

It's a big line, but the Patriots shouldn't have any trouble. They've been dominant through the first five weeks of the season, and they're showing no signs of slowing down.

Over its first five games, New England has allowed only 34 total points. It hadn't trailed until the first quarter on Sunday, when Washington took a 7-0 lead. Of course, the Pats didn't allow any more points after that, cruising to a 33-7 victory.

The Pats have won four of their first five games by at least 16 points, with only the 4-1 Bills, who lost 16-10, keeping it close. But they are also a better team than the Giants.

Coming off a loss to Minnesota on a short week, New York won't be a threat to upset New England. Bet on the Patriots to win by at least 17 and keep their remarkable start going.

New Orleans (+1) over Jacksonville

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Both of these teams are without their starting quarterbacks, and both have actually fared well without them. However, the Saints have done a bit better.

While the Jaguars had won back-to-back games before losing to the Panthers on Sunday, the Saints continue to roll as backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has led them to three consecutive wins, including Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, to improve to 4-1 through five weeks.

New Orleans typically isn't an underdog, but this is the second time in three weeks it will be. The Saints won in the same position in Week 4, when they beat the Cowboys at home, and they'll do the same on the road this week.

There are too many talented players in New Orleans' offense for Jacksonville to stop, and Bridgewater will continue to play well as the Saints will pick up a victory over the Jaguars.

Philadelphia (+3) over Minnesota

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

After starting the season 1-2, the Eagles are now tied atop the NFC East with the Cowboys after winning back-to-back games over the Packers and Jets.

Philadelphia is on a roll, yet it will be the underdog when it travels to Minnesota this week. That doesn't mean you should shy away from betting on the Eagles, though. In fact, it makes them an even better team to back this week.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is known to struggle against winning teams, as he is 5-27 against teams with a record above .500 during his career. Sure enough, the Eagles are 3-2, so this stat will be in play this week.

And that will also be a key to Philadelphia pulling off a road victory. The Eagles' defense decimated the Jets on Sunday, as they became the first team in NFL history to tally 10 sacks and two defensive touchdowns in the same game. Expect another strong performance from the unit this week.