Week 6 Fantasy Football Projections: Streaming Options Likely on the Waiver Wire

We're getting deeper into the NFL's bye-week season, which means that many fantasy football managers have to reach further down their depth charts and to the waiver wire in order to fill their starting lineups.

In Week 6, the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders will be out of action, taking away notable fantasy options like Marlon Mack, Josh Jacobs, Josh Allen and Tarik Cohen. Where can you turn to replace them? That's what we'll examine here.

We'll dig into some of the top streaming options for Week 6 who might just be available in your league. We'll be looking specifically at players who are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues—according to FantasyPros—and how they should perform.

Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (35 Percent Owned)

The Cincinnati offense is a bit of a mess right now. The Bengals are averaging just 16.0 points per game and are without wide receiver John Ross, who was recently placed on injured reserve. However, quarterback Andy Dalton is worth a start in Week 6.

The 31-year-old is coming off a 262-yard, two-touchdown performance and should see similar or better numbers against Baltimore.

The Ravens defense has been just as inconsistent as the Cincinnati offense, and it's dealing with a key injury of its own, as safety Tony Jefferson was recently placed on injured reserve.

The Ravens have been particularly bad against the pass, allowing an average of 280 passing yards per game. That's the fourth-highest total in the NFL, and it's a good indication of how productive Dalton could be in Week 6.

Stat projection: 310 passing yards, two TDs

Ito Smith, RB, Atlanta Falcons (15 Percent Owned)

Like the Bengals, the Atlanta Falcons have had their issues offensively this season. Despite having stars like Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, the Falcons rank just 20th in points scored (20.4 per game).

Running the ball has been particularly problematic, as the Falcons are averaging just 3.7 yards per rush. However, backup running back Ito Smith has been effective when given opportunities. He's averaging a healthy 5.2 yards per carry.

The problem is that Smith hasn't gotten many opportunities on the ground. He's had just 18 carries all season. Yet, he's worth a look in Week 6 in point-per-reception leagues.

Smith has been used more over the past two weeks, getting seven of his 18 carries and eight of his 11 receptions. Last week, he had six catches and 64 total yards. This is the sort of workload he should see moving forward.

Smith also has a favorable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who have allowed an average of 408 yards per game, fourth-most in the NFL.

Stat projection: 24 rushing yards, six receptions, 44 receiving yards, one TD

Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins (8 Percent Owned)

The Miami Dolphins are not a good football team. That's not a secret. However, they're about to face a Washington Redskins team that has been nearly as ineffective this season—and one that recently fired head coach Jay Gruden.

This makes for a rare week in which starting some Dolphins players is actually advisable. Washington is allowing an average of 30.2 points (30th in the NFL), 407.8 yards (28th) and 263.8 passing yards per game (23rd).

Wideouts DeVante Parker (9 percent owned) and Preston Williams are both viable streaming options against the Redskins. Of the two, Williams is probably the safer pickup.

Both Parker and Williams have 201 yards on the season, but Williams has more receptions. He has 15 catches in four games and has caught four balls in each of his last three games.

Stat projection: four receptions, 62 yards, one TD

Willie Snead, WR, Baltimore Ravens (3 Percent Owned)

We already mentioned that the Bengals offense has struggled this season. The same can be said about the Cincinnati defense, which has allowed 27.2 points (27th in the NFL) and 411.8 yards (31st) per game.

While Cincinnati ranks a respectable 17th in passing yards allowed (244.2 per game), that number is a tad misleading. The Bengals have allowed 8.7 yards per pass play, third-most in the NFL.

Because of the matchup, Ravens receiver Willie Snead checks in as a viable streaming option in PPR leagues. He's coming off a four-catch, 51-yard performance and has 112 yards over the last two weeks.

Snead isn't likely to put up ridiculous numbers, even against the Bengals, but deeper leagues call for desperate measures, and those PPR points make him a low-end option.

Stat projection: four receptions, 63 yards

Chris Herndon IV, TE, New York Jets (29 Percent Owned)

There's a caveat with New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon IV. Though he's eligible to return from his four-game suspension, head coach Adam Gase isn't guaranteeing him a spot in the Week 6 lineup.

"I wish I had a great answer for you, but I won't know until we get them out at practice," Gase said of Herndon and linebacker Brandon Copeland, per Nick Wojton of SNY.

If Herndon is active, he will be worth a start. He was a part of the passing game last season with 39 catches, 502 yards and four touchdowns. His matchup against the Dallas Cowboys isn't the greatest, as they rank ninth in pass defense (220.4 yards per game allowed). However, he should have enough receptions to provide PPR value.

Stat projection: five receptions, 51 yards