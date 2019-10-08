NFL Week 6 Picks: Predicting the Winner of All 14 Matchups

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The NFL landscape may still not be completely in focus, but we did learn a lot in Week 5. Teams such as the San Francisco 49ers and San Francisco 49ers appear to be legitimate contenders, while teams like the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys may not be as good as previously believed.

The Miami Dolphins were on bye, but they might have some competition for the first-overall selection in the 2020 draft. Along with Miami, the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets and Washington Redskins remain winless.

Will any of the winless teams get a victory in Week 6? Can the Browns bounce back after getting blown out on Monday night? Will any team be able to stand up to the 5-0 New England Patriots.

Here, you'll find predictions for all 14 games in the week's schedule, along with the latest lines and over/unders from Caesars.

NFL Week 6 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

New York Giants (+16.5, 43) at New England Patriots: New England 30-23

Carolina Panthers (-2, 48.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carolina 23-22

New Orleans Saints (+1 45) at Jacksonville Jaguars: New Orleans 27-24

Philadelphia Eagles (+3, 44.5) at Minnesota Vikings: Philadelphia 24-20

Seattle Seahawks (+2.5, 47) at Cleveland Browns: Seattle 27-24

Washington Redskins (-3.5, 41) at Miami Dolphins: Washington 28-18

Atlanta Falcons (-1.5, 52) at Arizona Cardinals: Atlanta 24-22

Houston Texans (+5.5, 55.5) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 35-20

San Francisco 49ers (+4, 49) at Los Angeles Rams: San Francisco 28-21



Dallas Cowboys (-9, 43) at New York Jets: Dallas 33-24

Cincinnati Bengals (+11.5, 48.5) at Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore 29-26

Tennessee Titans (+2.5, 38.5) at Denver Broncos: Denver 25-20

Pittsburgh Steelers (n/a) at Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles 27-23

Detroit Lions (+4.5, 475) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 31-27

New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

How long can the New Orleans Saints continue winning with Teddy Bridgewater under center? This is the question the Saints have to be asking as they continue to wait for Drew Brees to recover from hand surgery.

Bridgewater has been effective as a temporary starter, and he is looking more comfortable in the offense by the week. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, he threw for 314 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

"Today was a day when everything was clicking and we can come in this game finding opportunities to score points and get down in the red zone to do some good things," he said after the win, via the team's official website.

The next test for the 26-year-old and the Saints will be the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have a good defense but not a tremendous one. While the Jaguars do have an impressive 16 sacks this season, they have just one interception and have allowed an average of 6.1 yards per offensive play.

Bridgewater may not explode against Jacksonville like he did against Tampa, but he should play well enough to deliver a win.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The 49ers dominated in all phases of the game on Monday night, but a couple of things really stood out.

San Francisco's defensive line is an absolute terror. Rookie pass-rusher Nick Bosa had a breakout game with two sacks and a forced fumble, and he's likely to give Jared Goff fits next Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback has only been sacked eight times this year, but he'll likely be in for a long afternoon against San Francisco.

A bigger problem for the Rams will be the 49ers' running game. Kyle Shanahan has plenty of creative running plays at his disposal, and San Francisco has a trio of talented backs in Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman.

San Francisco rushed for a whopping 275 yards on Monday night. The Rams are allowing an average of 106.8 rushing yards per game this season. That number is likely to go up significantly, as the 49ers run their way to a fifth consecutive victory.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens aren't as good as they appeared to be in the first two weeks of the season. Yes, they got another win and retook the lead in the AFC North last week, but they barely escaped the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, Baltimore should have little trouble with a Cincinnati Bengals team that can't seem to get out of its own way. Defense has been the Ravens' biggest issue—and safety Tony Jefferson is now out with a torn ACL—but Cincinnati just cannot maintain offensive consistency.

Through five weeks, the Bengals have averaged a mere 16 points per game, fourth-fewest in the NFL.

The Cincinnati defense, meanwhile, 27th in scoring (27.2 points per game allowed) and 31st overall (411.8). This game may turn into a bit of a shootout, but the Ravens have the more consistent offense and the edge in such a situation.

Expect a late score from Cincinnati to make this game appear closer than it really should.