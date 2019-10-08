NFL Picks Week 6: Game-by-Game Advice for Current Vegas Spreads

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The only two remaining undefeated NFL teams will look to continue their strong starts in Week 6, while the four winless teams will again seek their first victory of the season.

All six of those teams are in action this week. The New England Patriots will look to improve to 6-0 when they host the New York Giants on Thursday night, while the San Francisco 49ers also aim to stay unbeaten as they travel to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

One winless team is guaranteed their first victory of the season as the 0-4 Miami Dolphins host the 0-5 Washington Redskins on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals (at the Baltimore Ravens) and the New York Jets (vs. the Dallas Cowboys) also play Sunday in pursuit of their first win.

With another week of NFL action on the way, here's a look at the full slate of games, along with odds, predictions and more.

Week 6 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread

N.Y. Giants at New England (-16.5)

Carolina (-2) vs. Tampa Bay in London

Seattle at Cleveland (no line)

Houston at Kansas City (-5.5)

Washington (-3.5) at Miami

Philadelphia at Minnesota (-3)

New Orleans at Jacksonville (-1)

Cincinnati at Baltimore (-11.5)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams (no line)

Atlanta (-1.5) at Arizona

Tennessee at Denver (-2.5)

Dallas (-9) at N.Y. Jets

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers (no line)

Detroit at Green Bay (-4.5)

Odds obtained via Caesars

Top Week 6 Underdogs to Watch

New Orleans (+1) at Jacksonville

For the second time in three weeks, the Saints have the rare stipulation of being an underdog. Drew Brees will be out again following right thumb surgery, but that hasn't stopped New Orleans from excelling of late.

In fact, the Saints are 3-0 with Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback, picking up wins over the Seahawks, Cowboys and Buccaneers. In Week 4, they were the underdog for a home matchup against Dallas, but they pulled out a 12-10 victory.

The Jaguars seemed to be building momentum with rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II leading the way, as they had won back-to-back games before falling to the Panthers on Sunday, a 34-27 loss.

Jacksonville could give New Orleans a close game. But let's face it—even without Brees, the Saints are one of the best teams in the NFC. Plus, Bridgewater just threw four touchdowns in their win over the Buccaneers. Bet on New Orleans with the extra point in this matchup.

Miami (+3.5) vs. Washington

The Redskins are a mess, and betting against them has been the smart move all season. They've started 0-5, they fired head coach Jay Gruden on Monday and now face a team many consider to be the worst in the NFL.

Yet, the Dolphins just might be capable of beating the Redskins at home on Sunday.

Miami isn't good, but its franchise may actually be in more stable shape. The Dolphins were expected to struggle; the Redskins weren't supposed to be quite this bad. This may be Miami's best chance to earn a win this season, and that alone could provide its players with some extra motivation in front of their home fans.

Plus, Washington interim head coach Bill Callahan has already stated that rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins isn't an option to start this week, meaning either Case Keenum or Colt McCoy will be back under center. Neither has played well this year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Redskins have another bad day.

With the extra 3.5 points, this may be the only time to bet on the Dolphins all season.

Arizona (+1.5) vs. Atlanta

Both of these teams have only one win this season, but that's a little more surprising for the Falcons.

Since its Week 2 victory over Philadelphia, Atlanta has lost three straight games to Indianapolis, Tennessee and Houston. The season is quickly spiraling downward for the Falcons, who allowed 53 points in their loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals finally got rookie quarterback Kyler Murray his first career NFL win on Sunday when they defeated the Bengals 26-23. The 22-year-old is continuing to improve, and he's also starting to use his feet more, as he rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown at Cincinnati.

It's possible the Falcons' offense will be a tough matchup for the Cardinals' defense. But Murray and Arizona's offense could keep up with Atlanta, making it an interesting underdog this week.

With an extra 1.5 points, it's worth considering a bet on the Cardinals in a home matchup they could certainly win.