Fantasy Football Week 6: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

Injury optimism is dangerous in fantasy football.

Banking on injured players to come back in a projected time frame is risky, and counting on them to return in top form is foolish. Sometimes it takes a week or two for a player to get back into game shape, so expectations shouldn't be so high.

You also can't assume any return. A limited week of practice is far from enough evidence to presume an injured player is ready to return to normal reps. For instance, Tyreek Hill went through limited practice leading into Week 5 but was eventually held out instead of rushing back from injury.

Keep your optimism where it belongs. You have every reason to believe in proven commodities like Cooper Kupp, Chris Godwin and Nick Chubb. Lock those players into your starting lineup instead of exploring trades that likely won't work out in the end. Stick with what works.

Here's my first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 6. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.

