Fantasy Football Week 6: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big BoardOctober 9, 2019
Fantasy Football Week 6: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board
Injury optimism is dangerous in fantasy football.
Banking on injured players to come back in a projected time frame is risky, and counting on them to return in top form is foolish. Sometimes it takes a week or two for a player to get back into game shape, so expectations shouldn't be so high.
You also can't assume any return. A limited week of practice is far from enough evidence to presume an injured player is ready to return to normal reps. For instance, Tyreek Hill went through limited practice leading into Week 5 but was eventually held out instead of rushing back from injury.
Keep your optimism where it belongs. You have every reason to believe in proven commodities like Cooper Kupp, Chris Godwin and Nick Chubb. Lock those players into your starting lineup instead of exploring trades that likely won't work out in the end. Stick with what works.
Here's my first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 6. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.
Still can't figure out your fantasy football lineup for the week? Check out Your Fantasy Fire Drill with Matt Camp, and he'll solve your problems live. Submit your questions and tune in every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, only on the B/R app.
Top 100
- New England Patriots (vs. New York Giants)
- Baltimore Ravens (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)
- Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Houston Texans)
- Dallas Cowboys (at New York Jets)
I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Week 6 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Better Than Usual
Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CIN)
Has Jackson's hot start against bad teams exposed him in the last three weeks? He averaged 298 passing yards, 3.5 passing touchdowns, no interceptions and 63 rushing yards in the first two games, which were victories over the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. Over the last three games, he's averaging 225 passing yards, 1.3 passing touchdowns, 1.7 interceptions and 60.7 rushing yards.
Jackson remains the top quarterback for the season but is QB7 for the last three weeks. Obviously that's not bad, but it could and should be better when the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals. Over the last month, Cincinnati provides quarterbacks with the seventh-easiest matchup. Throw any concern about Jackson out the window and play him with confidence this weekend.
Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. PHI)
Did one game shoot Cousins back to the weekly starter conversation? The answer is no, although it does allow for slightly more confidence in playing him this weekend with a nice home matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Last week's win over the New York Giants was Cousins' best performance of the season, as he completed 22 of 27 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns.
The Eagles should provide Cousins with another optimal chance at a strong fantasy day. Philadelphia's secondary is suspect, yet the run defense is one of the best in the league, so throwing at a weakness and running away from a strength makes sense. That's not to say Dalvin Cook will be an afterthought, because he won't be, even in a tougher matchup. Cousins just sets up well to exceed expectations against an NFC East opponent for a second straight week.
Concern
Daniel Jones, NYG (at NE)
After taking advantage of a beatable matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, Jones has struggled to find the same magic over the last two weeks. In that time, he's completed 44 of 69 passes for 407 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He will also likely be without Saquon Barkley (ankle), Sterling Shepard (concussion), Wayne Gallman (concussion) and Evan Engram (knee).
Of course, even with a full complement of offensive weapons, Jones would need to overcome the excellent Patriots defense Thursday night, and no team has been tougher on fantasy quarterbacks than New England this season.
Week 6 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Patrick Mahomes (KC)
|2
|Deshaun Watson (HOU)
|3
|Lamar Jackson (BAL)
|4
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|5
|Matt Ryan (ATL)
|6
|Kyler Murray (ARI)
|7
|Tom Brady (NE)
|8
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|9
|Jared Goff (LAR)
|10
|Carson Wentz (PHI)
|11
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|12
|Kirk Cousins (MIN)
|13
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|14
|Gardner Minshew (JAC)
|15
|Jameis Winston (TB)
|16
|Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)
|17
|Kyle Allen (CAR)
|18
|Baker Mayfield (CLE)
|19
|Matthew Stafford (DET)
|20
|Andy Dalton (CIN)
|21
|Teddy Bridgewater (NO)
|22
|Daniel Jones (NYG)
|23
|Colt McCoy (WAS)
|24
|Sam Darnold (NYJ)
|25
|Marcus Mariota (TEN)
|26
|Joe Flacco (DEN)
|27
|Devlin Hodges (PIT)
|28
|Josh Rosen (MIA)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
Mark Ingram, BAL (vs. CIN)
Heading into Week 6, Ingram is looking to bounce back after his lowest yardage total of the season in Week 5. He managed just two receptions for five yards and a season-high 19 carries totaling 44 yards with a score in an overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ingram should be busy and more productive when he faces the winless Cincinnati Bengals, as no team surrendered more fantasy points to running backs in the last four weeks. With nine receptions on the season, Ingram isn't a complete zero in the passing game, but it doesn't make up a significant portion of his fantasy value. That makes him a little more touchdown-reliant, and in this matchup, he should get chances to score. He's in the RB1 conversation for Week 6.
Carlos Hyde, HOU (at KC)
The Houston Texans are coming off a 53-32 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, so Hyde wound up with his heaviest workload of the season. He carried it 21 times and found the end zone, yet he managed just 60 yards on the ground. He didn't have a catch on his only target and now has just five receptions for eight yards on the year. Considering the score and his volume, his fantasy output was lacking.
This week's trip to Kansas City sees Hyde facing a defense that allowed the most rushing yards and eighth-most fantasy points to running backs in the last four weeks. As long as the Texans don't fall behind quickly, Hyde should be leading the way in this backfield over Duke Johnson, who has yet to register double-digit carries in any game. It's a good matchup in a potentially high-scoring game, which means Hyde has RB2 upside.
Concern
David Johnson, ARI (vs. ATL)
Based on the matchup, Johnson could have a monster performance against the Falcons, considering how vulnerable that unit is at stopping running backs in the passing game.
Unfortunately, he had back issues in Week 5, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Johnson wasn't a lock to play in Week 6, according to Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. The team will monitor Johnson's back tightness in the coming days, so that will determine his availability for what is a great matchup. The team would turn to Chase Edmonds if Johnson's back problems persist. Keep an eye on this situation.
Week 6 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. PHI)
Thielen shouldn't need to get a boost from a matchup with his talent. Unfortunately, dealing with the Minnesota Vikings' passing game has been a bit of a roller coaster this season. Thielen is coming off his best performance of the season with seven receptions for 130 yards and two scores against the New York Giants, but that was the first time this season he hit 100 yards and only the second time he had at least 75 yards.
Between Thielen and Stefon Diggs, the two have just a pair of 100-yard efforts in 2019. If there's a chance of Thielen repeating a strong performance, however, it should be this week when he faces a vulnerable Philadelphia Eagles secondary. In the last month, the Eagles yielded the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers while also being one of the toughest matchups for fantasy running backs. Have faith in Thielen to put up a WR1 performance.
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI (vs. ATL)
Fitzgerald opened the season with back-to-back 100-yard games, but he hasn't posted more than 58 yards in the last three weeks. Still, he has the matchup and opportunity to get back on track in Week 6. Christian Kirk's status remains in question after he missed Week 5 with an ankle injury, and David Johnson's back tightness has left his availability in question as well.
With or without those two targets for Kyler Murray, Fitzgerald could be in line for a big day, as the Falcons present the second-easiest matchup for wide receivers over the last four weeks. Couple that with Arizona's own struggles on defense, and this could be a high-scoring game with lots of opportunities for Fitzgerald to produce, regardless of what happens with Kirk and Johnson.
Concern
Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. HOU)
The injury optimism discussed in the intro needs to be considered with Hill. He went through a limited week of practice before Week 5 and was ultimately held out with his clavicle injury.
That does put him in a better position to return for Week 6, but it doesn't mean he's a lock to play, so make sure to have alternate plans ready. Luckily, the Chiefs play in the early afternoon, so you'll be able to pivot with other options if needed.
Week 6 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Austin Hooper, ATL (at ARI)
Through five games, Hooper is the top tight end in fantasy football. Because it's still early in the season and Hooper has never been more than a low-end starting option before this year, it's fair to have questions about his viability. However, this is likely the first game of the season where Hooper gets a major endorsement based on his matchup.
Despite keeping Tyler Eifert and the Cincinnati Bengals tight ends in check, the Arizona Cardinals remain the easiest matchup for fantasy tight ends over the last four weeks. Hooper comes into this week leading the Atlanta Falcons in both receptions (34) and yards (363), so you should expect him to have another busy week. There's no reason to be skeptical about Hooper in Week 6.
Gerald Everett, LAR (vs. SF)
Other than Cooper Kupp, it's been hard to find consistency in the Los Angeles Rams' passing attack. That's why you should be keeping an open mind about potential contributors in this offense, such as Everett. In the last two weeks, he has 12 receptions for 180 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets. While he's usually considered an afterthought in this offense and by fantasy owners, his role is expanding.
This week's game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers is an interesting test for both teams. San Francisco's defense has played well and is a bottom-five matchup for tight ends. However, Everett's play warrants consideration from the Rams and fantasy players looking for a boost at the position.
Concern
Evan Engram, NYG (at NE)
The New York Giants could be heading into Thursday night without Engram, who leads all tight ends with 48 targets (fifth overall). According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Engram has a sprained MCL, which will make it "a challenge" for him to play this week. He has had limited practice time in the short week, so you may need to look elsewhere for a tight end.
Week 6 Tight End PPR Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|2
|George Kittle (SF)
|3
|Zach Ertz (PHI)
|4
|Austin Hooper (ATL)
|5
|Mark Andrews (BAL)
|6
|Greg Olsen (CAR)
|7
|Will Dissly (SEA)
|8
|Jimmy Graham (GB)
|9
|Delanie Walker (TEN)
|10
|Gerald Everett (LAR)
|11
|T.J. Hockenson (DET)
|12
|Jared Cook (NO)
|13
|Jason Witten (DAL)
|14
|Chris Herndon IV (NYJ)
|15
|Vance McDonald (PIT)
|16
|Noah Fant (DEN)
|17
|O.J. Howard (TB)
|18
|Tyler Eifert (CIN)
|19
|Jordan Akins (HOU)
|20
|Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
|21
|Dallas Goedert (PHI)
|22
|Ricky Seals-Jones (CLE)
|23
|Jeremy Sprinkle (WAS)
|24
|Cameron Brate (TB)
|25
|Mike Gesicki (MIA)
Defenses
Best Streaming Option
Dallas Cowboys (at NYJ)
The Cowboys should be one of the top defensive options for Week 6, even with Sam Darnold cleared to return from mono. Over the last four weeks, no team allowed more fantasy points to defenses than the New York Jets. In that span, they gave up 19 sacks, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two touchdowns while scoring just 11 offensive points.
Darnold is an improvement for the Jets but hardly a big enough one to kill the concerns about the offense.
Ownership percentages: ESPN, 54.0; Yahoo, 38.0
Week 6 Defense Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|New England Patriots (vs. NYG)
|2
|Baltimore Ravens (vs. CIN)
|3
|Dallas Cowboys (at NYJ)
|4
|Tennessee Titans (at DEN)
|5
|Carolina Panthers (at TB)
|6
|Los Angeles Chargers (vs. PIT)
|7
|Washington Redskins (at MIA)
|8
|Green Bay Packers (vs. DET)
|9
|Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. NO)
|10
|Minnesota Vikings (vs. PHI)
|11
|Los Angeles Rams (vs. SF)
|12
|Denver Broncos (vs. TEN)
|13
|Miami Dolphins (vs. WAS)
|14
|San Francisco 49ers (at LAR)
|15
|New Orleans Saints (at JAC)
|16
|Philadelphia Eagles (at MIN)
|17
|Pittsburgh Steelers (at LAC)
|18
|Seattle Seahawks (at CLE)
|19
|Kansas City Chiefs (vs. HOU)
|20
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. CAR)
Kickers
Best Streaming Option
Mike Nugent, NE (vs. NYG)
Opportunity goes a long way in fantasy football, especially with kickers. When the New England Patriots signed Nugent to replace the injured Stephen Gostkowski, a rare chance to grab a potential weekly starter off the waiver wire emerged. In his first game, Nugent connected on a pair of field goals and three of four extra points, and more chances should be coming Thursday night.
Nugent is easily the most coveted kicker on the waiver wire, and not only can you use him this week but also potentially for the rest of the season.
Ownership percentages: ESPN, 18.7; Yahoo, 26.0
Week 6 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Justin Tucker (BAL)
|2
|Harrison Butker (KC)
|3
|Greg Zuerlein (LAR)
|4
|Mike Nugent (NE)
|5
|Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU)
|6
|Joey Slye (CAR)
|7
|Mason Crosby (GB)
|8
|Robbie Gould (SF)
|9
|Brett Maher (DAL)
|10
|Matt Prater (DET)
|11
|Matt Bryant (ATL)
|12
|Zane Gonzalez (ARI)
|13
|Wil Lutz (NO)
|14
|Josh Lambo (JAC)
|15
|Jake Elliott (PHI)
|16
|Matt Gay (TB)
|17
|Dan Bailey (MIN)
|18
|Jason Myers (SEA)
|19
|Austin Seibert (CLE)
|20
|Chris Boswell (PIT)