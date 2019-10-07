Buccaneers G Alex Cappa Broke His Arm in 2nd Qtr vs. Saints, Didn't Miss 1 Snap

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2019

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) battles against Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa (65) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

A broken arm couldn't keep Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa out of Sunday's 31-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints.  

"I commend Alex Cappa. He broke his arm in the second quarter and played the entire game," head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday, per Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today. "He'll miss a few weeks. But it's next man up."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

