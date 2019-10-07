Buccaneers G Alex Cappa Broke His Arm in 2nd Qtr vs. Saints, Didn't Miss 1 Snap

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

A broken arm couldn't keep Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa out of Sunday's 31-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

"I commend Alex Cappa. He broke his arm in the second quarter and played the entire game," head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday, per Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today. "He'll miss a few weeks. But it's next man up."

