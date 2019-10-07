49ers D, Jimmy Garoppolo Destroy Baker Mayfield, OBJ and the Browns on MNF

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers stayed undefeated Monday with a 31-3 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes and the defense took care of the rest as the 49ers improved to 4-0 after winning just four games last season. With the New England Patriots, they remained the only undefeated squads in the NFL through Week 5.

The game marked another setback for Cleveland (2-3), with Baker Mayfield struggling to build on last week's success. The Browns entered the year with high expectations but haven't been able to get over the .500 hump.

Notable Fantasy Performances

Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns: 8-of-22, 100 yards, two INTs

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns: 16 carries, 87 yards

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns: two catches, 27 yards; two carries, 15 yards

Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns: four catches, 75 yards

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers: 20-of-29, 181 yards, two TDs

Matt Breida, RB, 49ers: 11 carries, 114 yards, one TD

Tevin Coleman, RB, 49ers: 16 carries, 97 yards, one TD

George Kittle, TE, 49ers: six catches, 70 yards, one TD

San Francisco Pressure Stymies Baker Mayfield

One of the biggest question marks going into the season for Cleveland was its offensive line, and that unit was overmatched against San Francisco.

The defensive line put pressure on Mayfield all night and gave him little room to work:

Rookie Nick Bosa was especially impressive in a dominant first half as the 49ers built a 21-3 lead:

He finished with two of the team's four sacks, while Mayfield was pressured into multiple mistakes:

The quarterback can make better decisions, but it's tough to expect the offensive line to suddenly improve, especially with the Seattle Seahawks and Patriots looming around a Week 7 bye.

Rushing Attack Carries 49ers Offense

Head coach Kyle Shanahan's system is working well, but the 49ers have a lot of talent in the backfield.

Matt Breida was the biggest difference-maker on offense with two first-half touchdowns, including an 83-yarder on San Francisco's first play from scrimmage:

When Breida was on the sideline, Tevin Coleman showcased his skill in his first game back from a high ankle sprain that cost him almost a month:

The pair helped lead an attack that finished with 275 rushing yards. That was even without Jeff Wilson Jr., who was a healthy scratch after scoring four touchdowns in the last two games.

It kept the pressure off Garoppolo, who didn't throw an interception for the first time this season.

An injury to fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who sprained his knee Monday, could hurt, but the running backs were impressive in the national spotlight.

What's Next?

The Browns will face another NFC West opponent in Week 6, hosting the 4-1 Seahawks. The 49ers will have their first divisional game of the season Sunday with a road tilt against the 3-2 Los Angeles Rams.