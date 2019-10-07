Lamar Odom Improves but Gets Eliminated in Week 4 of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Week 4 represented the end of the line for Lamar Odom on Dancing with the Stars, as the former NBA star was eliminated in Monday's episode.

There was a "Top 10" theme for the week as each contestant needed to perform one unlearned dance. Odom and partner Peta Murgatroyd went with the Viennese waltz danced to "Kiss from a Rose" by Seal:

After posting the lowest score in each of the first three weeks, there was significant fan support for the performance:

Unfortunately, the judges didn't feel the same with an overall score of 20 out of 40.

Leah Remini handed out the highest score of seven, while Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli only gave the duo a four out of 10 for what was once again the worst score of the week.

This put the duo in the bottom two along with Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson, but the judges decided to send Odom home.

Odom was one of two former athletes participating in Season 28, but NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis was forced to withdraw because of a foot injury.

Athletes have generally done well in this competition with people like Emmitt Smith, Rashad Jennings, Adam Rippon among those taking first place in their respective seasons. However, it appears this trend won't continue in 2019.

Dancing with the Stars will be back next Monday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC for "Disney Night."