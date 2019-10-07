Report: Jalen Ramsey to See Specialist About Back Injury; Trade Request Stands

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will reportedly meet with a back specialist in Houston on Monday after missing the last two games.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the meeting with the specialist came at the team's behest. Ramsey previously requested a trade, but the Jaguars currently have no plans of moving him.

"I went ... 51 straight games [before missing last week's game] where I started and played the whole game," Ramsey said on Uninterrupted's 17 Weeks podcast last week. "My body was banged up, my back being extremely tight. Having back issues is something I've had to deal with over the course of my NFL career. At times I've played through extreme pain or not practiced for weeks and tried to go out there and play. It's something I've dealt with."

Ramsey has not practiced or played since the Jaguars' Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans, which came just days after his public trade request. At the time, it appeared Jacksonville was preparing to deal the malcontent corner, whose relationship with management has been fracturing for months.

Ramsey said the tipping point came after he felt disrespected following the Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans. Owner Shad Khan has said the team has no intention of trading Ramsey, who is under contract through next season.

"Obviously, football is a team sport, and I'm sensitive to what individual insight or viewpoint or requests [there] might be," Khan said, per Mark Long of The Associated Press. "But we have to do the right thing for the team. We value the values Jalen adds to us, to the Jaguars. I think we value him highly. We're still looking at what is the right thing for the Jaguars, and I think right now the best thing is to have him be part of the team."

Fractures in the relationship began showing in training camp when Ramsey showed up to the team facility in an Adidas-sponsored armored truck.

The injury may simply be a case of Ramsey deciding it's not worth playing through pain for a franchise that has alienated him to the point he wants out. Meeting with the specialist this week will give the team and Ramsey a better idea of the severity of his injury.