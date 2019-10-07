NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on A.J. Green, Jalen Ramsey and More

Frank Victores/Associated Press

As the NFL heads into the sixth week of the 2019 season, it's become clear that there is a big gap between the contenders and the bottom-tier teams.

Only the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers are undefeated heading into Monday night. Five other teams have four wins, and another eight have one win or fewer.

With the trade deadline on October 29, teams on both ends of the spectrum should be willing to make moves.

The 0-5 Cincinnati Bengals, for example, should be willing to admit that Zac Taylor's first season is going to be a lost one. Even with the AFC North hotly contested, the Bengals aren't likely to make a push for the division title this year. Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals should be proof that the Bengals aren't ready to contend, and Cincinnati should recognize the trade value of established veterans like wideout A.J. Green.

Green hasn't made an appearance in 2019 because he underwent ankle surgery in late July shortly after the start of training camp.

The Bengals offense has struggled during his absence, averaging just 16.0 points per game, and now is the time for the Bengals to look to the future. According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, that future might not involve Green.

"Some GMs I spoke to believe it's possible the Bengals move a few players and they will be fielding calls for a core of key players in the coming weeks, sources said, with receiver A.J. Green the primary target," Canfora wrote.

If healthy, Green could be a huge addition for a contending team lacking wide-receiver depth. For those lacking in the secondary, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey should be a prime target.

Of course, Jacksonville would have to be willing to make a deal, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, that isn't likely to happen. The injury issues that have kept Ramsey out of the lineup the past two weeks could be a sticking point.

"Even if the Jaguars were willing to deal Ramsey at this time, some sources say they have questions about whether he could even pass a physical because of a back injury that is keeping him out for a second straight game Sunday and will require further consultation," Schefter wrote.

Even if Jacksonville gets an enticing offer, the Jaguars may not be willing to deal Ramsey.

The Washington Redskins have been unwilling to trade left tackle Trent Williams, but the franchise's stance could change in the near future.

While Washington owner Daniel Snyder hasn't admitted that this is a rebuilding season yet, his actions suggest otherwise. Snyder fired head coach Jay Gruden after Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots that dropped their record to 0-5.

"Moving forward we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organization to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond," the Redskins said in a statement, per ESPN's John Keim.

Perhaps the effort to turn things around should include trading their seven-time Pro Bowler.