NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Predicting Post-Monday Night Football Standings

Only two undefeated teams remain in the NFL. After Monday night, that number could be down to one.

The New England Patriots improved to 5-0 with a 33-7 road win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Although the Pats faced their first deficit of the season, they rattled off 33 unanswered points. They've now allowed only 34 points through five games.

On Sunday night, the other team that could have improved to 5-0, the Kansas City Chiefs, suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Indianapolis Colts 19-13 at home.

The San Francisco 49ers are the only other undefeated team at 3-0. They had their bye last week and will now host the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in the final game of Week 5.

Predicting that the Browns will knock off the 49ers (more on that below), here's a look at how the NFL power rankings would shape up this week.

NFL Power Rankings Predictions

1. New England Patriots (5-0)

2. New Orleans Saints (4-1)

3. Green Bay Packers (4-1)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

5. Seattle Seahawks (4-1)

6. Dallas Cowboys (3-2)

7. Los Angeles Rams (3-2)

8. Baltimore Ravens (3-2)

9. Philadelphia Eagles (3-2)

10. Buffalo Bills (4-1)

11. Chicago Bears (3-2)

12. Indianapolis Colts (3-2)

13. Cleveland Browns (3-2)

14. Detroit Lions (2-1-1)

15. San Francisco 49ers (3-1)

16. Carolina Panthers (3-2)

17. Houston Texans (3-2)

18. Minnesota Vikings (3-2)

19. Oakland Raiders (3-2)

20. Los Angeles Chargers (2-3)

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3)

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3)

23. Tennessee Titans (2-3)

24. New York Giants (2-3)

25. Denver Broncos (1-4)

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4)

27. Arizona Cardinals (1-3-1)

28. Atlanta Falcons (1-4)

29. New York Jets (0-4)

30. Cincinnati Bengals (0-5)

31. Washington Redskins (0-5)

32. Miami Dolphins (0-4)

Monday Night Football Preview, Predictions

Rob Carr/Getty Images

It took a few weeks for the new-look Browns to get in a rhythm. But they finally played up to their potential eight days ago when they went on the road and defeated the Ravens 40-25.

That victory came after Cleveland lost two of its first three games, with its only win coming against the still-winless Jets.

Now, the Browns are in a tougher stretch of their schedule. After losing to the Rams and beating the Ravens, they play the Niners. This game will be followed by matchups with the Seahawks and the Patriots that are sandwiched around their bye week.

If Cleveland wins Monday, it will be 3-2 and tied with Baltimore atop the AFC North, a position that many expected the Browns to be near after their successful offseason.

"We came out with a big win this past weekend, and I feel that just the energy is different," Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "You can tell the guys are really fully buying into what we have going on in here and know that everything we want is in front of us. We just have to keep working."

However, the 49ers are a formidable foe. They've gotten off to a strong start, winning three consecutive games, although their strength of schedule hasn't been too tough. Their victories have come against the Buccaneers, Bengals and Steelers, a trio of teams with a combined record of 3-12.

But San Francisco could silence some critics with a home win over Cleveland on Monday night.

"A lot of people on this team don't get credit they deserve, so Monday we're going to showcase that," 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin said, according to AP.

While this should be a close game, the Browns are going to build off their last win and pull out another victory on Monday night. Since Baker Mayfield became Cleveland's quarterback, the Browns are 3-1 in prime-time games. With the national spotlight on them again this week, they'll play well on the road.

Plus, Nick Chubb is coming off a huge showing, as the running back rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns in his last game at Baltimore. Expect the second-year back to continue that momentum with another solid game in San Francisco.