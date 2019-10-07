NFL Week 6 Predictions: Projections for the Early Lines, Spreads and Odds

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Worried that the New England Patriots may not be able to cover these huge spreads they're going to be favored by most weeks? Don't be. Sunday's game should have quelled any of those concerns.

Entering a road matchup against the Washington Redskins as huge favorites, the Patriots ran away for a 33-7 win to improve to 5-0. Although the Redskins went ahead 7-0 early in the first quarter, New England's first deficit of the season, Washington never scored again as the Pats tallied 33 unanswered points.

The Patriots are going to be a heavy favorite again on a short week, as they host the New York Giants on Thursday night. Per Caesars, New England is a 16.5-point favorite. However, don't let that keep you away from betting on the Pats. They've proved that winning by sizable margins isn't a problem for them against lesser opponents.

Before that Patriots-Giants game arrives Thursday, here's a look at odds and predictions for the full Week 6 slate, along with some early betting advice for the week.

Week 6 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread

N.Y. Giants at New England (-16.5)

Carolina vs. Tampa Bay (Even) in London

Seattle at Cleveland (-2.5)

Houston at Kansas City (no line)

Washington (-3.5) at Miami

Philadelphia at Minnesota (-3)

New Orleans at Jacksonville (Even)

Cincinnati at Baltimore (no line)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams (-4)

Atlanta (-1.5) at Arizona

Tennessee at Denver (-2.5)

Dallas (-9) at N.Y. Jets

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers (no line)

Detroit at Green Bay (-6)

Odds obtained via Caesars

Early Betting Advice

Week 6 has the potential for some upsets, so it's important to know which underdogs are worth betting on this Sunday.

Although the Eagles have won back-to-back games over the Packers and Jets, scoring a combined 65 points in those matchups, they'll be a betting underdog when they travel to take on the Vikings this week. And there are several reasons why Philadelphia could be a smart upset pick on Sunday.

The Eagles' defense will head into this week with a major confidence boost. The Jets may be in the bottom tier of NFL offenses, but it was still impressive that Philadelphia became the first team in NFL history to record 10 sacks and two defensive touchdowns in the same game.

Now, the Eagles will look to shut down Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who typically struggles against teams with winning records, such as Philadelphia. In his career, Cousins is 5-27 against teams that are above .500.

If that trend continues, the Eagles' offense should have no problem putting up the necessary points to win. Quarterback Carson Wentz has been smart with the football and has thrown only two interceptions this year, both of which came in a Week 2 loss at Atlanta.

Speaking of the Falcons, they're one of the favorites who could be upset this week. Atlanta is struggling so far this year, starting 1-4 with its only victory being that win over Philadelphia. Now, the Falcons will take on the Cardinals, who just notched their first win of the season over the Bengals on Sunday.

Arizona has its weaknesses, but one of its strengths is rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, who is continuing to improve each week. The 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick went 20-for-32 for 253 yards to go along with 93 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the Cardinals' win at Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, the Falcons allowed 53 points in their loss to the Texans, their third straight defeat. That could mean the Cardinals will also have a big offensive day against Atlanta and use their home-field advantage to pick up their second straight win.

The Seahawks could also be a strong underdog to bet on this week as they travel to play the Browns. However, Cleveland plays at San Francisco on Monday Night Football, and if it loses that game, it's possible the line shifts before its Week 6 game on Sunday.

So, as of now, the 4-1 Seahawks would be a strong team to bet on, if that line doesn't swing the other way after Monday's Browns-49ers game.