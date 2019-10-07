Fantasy Football Week 6: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Looking ahead at Week 6, the NFL's first major bye week, we only know one thing for certain: the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders will not be playing. With just the Monday night game left on this week's slate, we are on to Week 6 with rankings, projections and waiver-wire targets.

It's nice that nine of our 14 projected top running backs for Week 5 (excluding the fifteenth, Nick Chubb) landed. But a combined six fantasy points (in non-points-per-reception leagues) from Julio Jones, Mike Evans and Keenan Allen is Week 5's aggressive reminder that projections are never perfect.

Considering matchup and production trends, we've got some preliminary rankings (using non-PPR scoring) and projections for the top quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends in Week 6. Then we'll list and break down some of the week's most interesting waiver-wire pickups that are owned in under 33 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues.

Quarterback

1. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (at KC): 322 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one interceptions, 38 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown (28.68 fantasy points)

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. HOU): 355 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, one interception, 28 rushing yards (27.00)

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (vs. CIN): 253 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one interception, 44 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown (26.52)

4. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (at ARI): 338 passing yards, three touchdowns (25.52)

5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. ATL): 314 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception, 58 rushing yards (24.36)

6. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (at CLE): 272 passing yards, two touchdowns, 43 rushing yards (23.18)

7. Tom Brady, New England Patriots (vs. NYG): 333 passing yards, two touchdowns (21.32)

8. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. CAR): 295 passing yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions (19.80)

9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (at NYJ): 284 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one interception, 24 rushing yards (19.76)

10. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. DET): 288 passing yards, two touchdowns (19.52)

The top five quarterbacks here feature what should be two of Week 6's biggest shootouts. The combined score of the Houston Texans' bout with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 was 87 points. Now they get to duel the pass-happy Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.

Despite the Cardinals and Chiefs failing to score a ton of points in Week 5, all quarterbacks involved are playing well and keen on slinging the ball, so their scoreboards seem destined for big numbers.

Elsewhere, Lamar Jackson may have disappointed managers by dropping a dud in Week 5. But, after putting the league on notice with a monster performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, Jackson is primed for an efficient bounce-back game against the spiraling Cincinnati Bengals.

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (at TB): 83 rushing yards, 68 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown (21.1 fantasy points)

2. Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins (at MIA): 82 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns (20.2)

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (at NYJ): 103 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 26 receiving yards (18.9)

4. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens (vs. CIN): 56 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 11 receiving yards (18.7)

5. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (at DEN): 83 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 23 receiving yards (17.6)

6. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (vs. PHI): 58 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 53 receiving yards (17.1)

7. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals (vs. ATL): 46 rushing yards, 63 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown (16.9)

8. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (vs. SEA): 84 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 22 receiving yards (16.6)

9. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (at JAX): 63 rushing yards, 48 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown (16.5)

10. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons (at ARI): 46 rushing yards, 56 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown (16.2)

11. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks (at CLE): 87 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 13 receiving yards (16.0)

12. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets (vs. DAL): 43 rushing yards, 54 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown (15.7)

13. Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions (at GB): 59 rushing yards, 33 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown (15.2)

14. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (vs. DET): 72 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 19 receiving yards (15.1)

15. Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. HOU): 33 rushing yards, 53 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown (14.6)

16. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SF): 62 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 21 receiving yards (14.3)

17. Sony Michel, New York Giants (vs. NYG): 78 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown (13.8)

18. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos (vs. TEN): 73 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown (13.3)

19. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (at LAC): 58 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 22 receiving yards (13.0)

20. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. NO): 42 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 28 receiving yards (13.0)

It's possible that these projections are inflated, but this week does have some good matchups for opportunity-dependent running backs and some competitive game-scripts for backs with pass-catching acumen.

Adrian Peterson in the top five feels bizarre in 2019, but he is a thudding, relentless rusher who should be able to take advantage of his opportunity against a Miami defense that is letting up a league-worst 175.8 rushing yards to their opponents.

Washington has had a tough schedule, but, unlike Miami, they're trying to win games. That means they should be able to go up against the Dolphins, and Peterson should benefit.

Conversely, Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook face the league's two toughest run defenses—but they're each involved enough in the passing game to counteract any concern.

Joe Mixon (at BAL) and Carlos Hyde (at KC) just barely missed the cut because of workload concerns if their teams start trailing. A muddied rotation between Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon (vs. PIT) keeps them outside of the top 25.

Wide Receiver

1. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (at ARI): 74 yards, two touchdowns (19.4)

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans (at KC): 104 receiving yards, one touchdown (16.4)

3. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (at ARI): 97 receiving yards, one touchdown (15.7)

4. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (at NYJ): 96 receiving yards, one touchdown (15.6)

5. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. CAR): 88 yards, one touchdown (14.8)

6. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (vs. PHI): 86 receiving yards, one touchdown (14.6)

7. Will Fuller V, Houston Texans (at KC): 86 yards, one touchdown (14.6)

8. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (at JAX): 83 yards, one touchdown (14.3)

9. Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins (at MIA): 83 receiving yards, one touchdown (14.3)

10. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens (vs. CIN): 78 receiving yards, one touchdown (13.8)

11. Josh Gordon, New England Patriots (vs. NYG): 72 receiving yards, one touchdown (13.2)

12. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals (vs. ATL): 71 receiving yards, one touchdown (13.1)

13. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings (vs. PHI): 69 receiving yards, one touchdown (12.9)

14. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SF): 68 yards, one touchdown (12.8)

15. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns (vs. SEA): 64 receiving yards, one touchdown (12.4)

16. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (vs. TEN): 61 receiving yards, one touchdown (12.1)

17. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots (vs. NYG): 57 receiving yards, one touchdown (11.7)

18. DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers (at TB): 56 receiving yards, one touchdown (11.6)

19. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (at CLE): 104 yards (10.4)

20. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. CAR): 42 yards, one touchdown (10.2)

Kenny Golladay (at GB) and Tyler Boyd (at BAL, likely matched up with Marlon Humphrey) didn't make the cut because of matchup concerns. Similarly, DJ Chark Jr. (vs. NO) is likely to be covered by Marshon Lattimore, who has limited Amari Cooper and Mike Evans to a combined 48 receiving yards over the past two weeks.

While Tyreek Hill (vs. HOU), Sammy Watkins (vs. HOU) and Davante Adams (vs. DET) were left off because of their own injury concerns, JuJu Smith-Schuster didn't cut it because of the injury concerns surrounding his quarterback after Mason Rudolph suffered a concussion in Week 5.

Perhaps surprisingly given their recent performances, Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins are the top projected receivers this week. Unsurprisingly given our confidence in the scoring projections for their quarterbacks, they're joined by Calvin Ridley and Will Fuller V in our projected top 10.

Given how beaten up the Philadelphia Eagles secondary is, both Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs make an appearance in the top 25—but another absentee performance from Diggs will mean a major slide in future rankings.

Tight End

1. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons (at ARI): 113 yards, one touchdown (17.3)

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (at LAR): 89 yards, one touchdown (14.9)

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. HOU): 78 yards, one touchdown (13.8)

4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (vs. CIN): 72 yards, one touchdown (13.2)

5. Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (at CLE): 68 yards, one touchdown (12.8)

6. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles (at MIN): 63 yards, one touchdown (12.3)

7. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers (at TB): 63 yards, one touchdown (12.3)

8. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SF): 54 yards, one touchdown (11.4)

9. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (at JAX): 43 yards, one touchdown (10.3)

10. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans (at DEN): 32 yards, one touchdown (9.2)

Tight ends have yet to shake up the fantasy-football landscape this season, but Austin Hooper may be able to change that in Week 6. While tight ends haven't scored a ton in general this season, they have feasted against the Arizona Cardinals, and Hooper is next in line.

Hooper has averaged nine targets over the past three weeks, and the Cardinals have allowed over a touchdown per game to his position.

Waiver-Wire Targets

Gardner Minshew II, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (23 percent owned)

Reggie Bonnafon, RB, Carolina Panthers (0 percent owned)

Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals (2 percent owned)

Jon Hilliman, RB, New York Giants (0 percent owned)

Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings (23 percent owned)

Ito Smith, RB, Atlanta Falcons (14 percent owned)

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams (8 percent owned)

Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears (14 percent owned)

Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (0 percent owned)

Auden Tate, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (22 percent owned)

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals

Unlike Jon Hilliman, Alexander Mattison and Ito Smith, Chase Edmonds may be more than just a handcuff. And if he is just a handcuff, Week 5 proved that he could be in the same tier as Mattison and Tony Pollard. Edmonds got 12 looks against the Bengals (eight carries, four targets) and turned them into 86 yards and a touchdown.

It's possible that Edmonds was only that involved because David Johnson was dealing with back issues, as reported by Bob McManaman and Greg Moore of the Arizona Republic, but his explosiveness may still earn him more opportunities moving forward. With Johnson's injury history and potential for persistent back issues, Edmonds' display of versatility and explosiveness moves him into top-tier handcuff territory.

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams

While Gerald Everett splits snaps and attention with Tyler Higbee, his Week 5 performance was a definite statement. Upon seeing 11 targets, Everett capitalized with seven receptions for 136 yards—including a highlight catch-and-run that he nearly turned into a touchdown.

That's now 19 targets over the past two weeks for a team that is throwing the ball a lot and at a position that's scarce in fantasy football.