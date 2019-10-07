Waiver Wire Week 6: Darius Slayton, Gerald Everett Highlight Pickups to Know

Elsa/Getty Images

There is a New York Giants rookie developing alongside Daniel Jones who could benefit your fantasy football teams in the coming weeks.

Since Jones became the starting quarterback, Darius Slayton has turned into one of his most consistent targets. In Week 5, the pair combined for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Before Slayton received attention Sunday, Gerald Everett stood out Thursday by racking up 136 receiving yards for the Los Angeles Rams.

The duo headlines a group of wide receivers and tight ends that should be on your radar when examining the waiver wire.

Pickups to Know

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

In three games, Slayton has 157 receiving yards on nine catches.

In Sunday's loss to Minnesota, the fifth-round rookie from Auburn broke free for a 35-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

Slayton's skill set impressed veteran wideout Golden Tate, per NJ.com's Matt Lombardo.

"He's impressed me for sure, and we just want him to keep being him," the first-year Giant said. "We brought him here to make plays and use that speed, and if he just keeps doing that, I think he's going to play in this league for a long time."

Slayton carries fantasy promise because he has been targeted 12 times by Jones and proved Sunday he has a nose for the end zone.

As of Monday morning, he was owned in a minuscule amount of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros, so it is worth making a waiver claim.

If Jones continues to throw over 30 passes per contest, Slayton should receive opportunities alongside Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard.

At the moment, he is the third option in the Giants passing game, but if he continues to get open and form a connection with Jones, he could be a nice fill-in for wide receivers on bye weeks.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster, DJ Moore, Allen Robinson, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Odell Beckham Jr. on byes in the next two weeks, Slayton could replace their production. If everything goes well, he could force his way into lineups on a weekly basis.

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Everett recorded a single-game career high in targets, receptions and receiving yards in Thursday's loss to Seattle.

His role in the Rams offense has grown with every week, as he caught five balls for 44 yards in Week 4's loss to Tampa Bay.

The 2017 second-rounder's targets and yards after catch should be the most intriguing numbers to fantasy owners. Everett is on less than 10 percent of Yahoo rosters.

Jared Goff targeted Everett 18 times in the last two games, and he led the Rams with 71 yards after catch in Week 5.

If he keeps that up, the 25-year-old might be viewed as a premier tight end option compared to others who catch 5-10-yard passes and are only reliable in the red zone.

There is potential for Everett to go off before the Week 9 bye as the Rams face San Francisco, Atlanta and Cincinnati.

The Bengals and Falcons are first and eighth in total yards conceded, respectively, and the Rams still have two meetings left with the Cardinals, who have conceded the second-most passing touchdowns behind Washington.

Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay

As NFL Media's Michael Fabiano put it, Tampa Bay's running back production is difficult to figure out.

In Sunday's loss to the Saints, Peyton Barber received one fewer carry than Ronald Jones II, but he had a rushing touchdown.

Jones has 55 more rushing yards, but Barber has three touchdowns compared to his teammate's one.

Barber is averaging more carries per game at 12.2, but he has received a heavier workload just once.

The 25-year-old could be more intriguing than Jones because of his ability to find the end zone and the 871-yard season he had a year ago. At the moment, he is owned in just over half of Yahoo competitions.

If opposing defenses shut down Mike Evans, like New Orleans did in Week 5, Tampa Bay needs to discover more production.

Barber could be a good Week 6 pickup since he faces a Carolina defense that has conceded the eighth-most rushing yards as well as the sixth-highest yards per carry.

In Week 2, the Buccaneers ran for 100 yards against the Panthers, with 82 coming from Barber.

If a similar performance comes out of Sunday, he could be a decent add once Tampa Bay returns from its Week 7 bye.

Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas

In three games, Michael Gallup has 29 targets and a pair of 100-yard performances.

The 23-year-old is already more than halfway to the 507 receiving yards he produced during the 2018 campaign. Those numbers alone should have you interested one of Dak Prescott's top targets.

A Week 6 matchup with the New York Jets should raise your eyebrows even more, as Adam Gase's team concedes 6.8 passing yards per attempt.

In three of their four games, the Jets gave up over 240 passing yards, and they were gashed by Beckham for 161 yards in Week 2.

New England and Philadelphia did not have a 100-yard receiver versus New York, but that was more due to Tom Brady and Carson Wentz spreading the ball around.

If you want Gallup on your roster, you should act now, as he is owned in 66 percent of Yahoo leagues, a number that will only continue to rise after his Week 5 performance (seven catches, 113 yards, one touchdown) coming off knee surgery.

Darren Fells, TE, Houston

Darren Fells hauled in a pair of touchdown catches for the second time in his NFL career Sunday.

In an offense with DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V, the Houston tight end has three touchdown receptions from Deshaun Watson since Week 3. In the last three contests, Fells has caught all but one of his targets for 81 yards.

When you match up his numbers to other tight ends, they are not spectacular, but the red-zone targets stand out.

If anything, Fells is worth a shot in case he continues to find the end zone. Just like Slayton, he should be available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Watson has three games with three touchdown passes or more. If he keeps that form up, Fells could be in store for more scoring touches.

However, it is understandable if you want to hold off on adding him due to his low yardage totals and the other weapons Watson has.

