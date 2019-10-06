NFL Week 6 Odds: Betting Lines for Eagles vs. Vikings, 49ers vs. Rams and More

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Caesars senior oddsmaker Alan Berg released the sportsbook's opening Week 6 NFL lines on Sunday:

The game of the week may be in Minnesota, where the 3-2 Vikings have the three-point edge on the 3-2 Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the 2018 NFC Championship.

Both teams are coming off strong wins over the two MetLife Stadium teams: Minnesota took down the New York Giants 28-10, and the Eagles beat the Jets 31-6.

Two other matchups feature both teams with winning records.

Vegas may need a bit more convincing on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, as they are four-point underdogs to the host Los Angeles Rams, who are 3-2.

The Rams get the three-point edge by virtue of being home, meaning Vegas thinks L.A. is one point better than San Francisco on a neutral field.

The 2-1-1 Detroit Lions are six-point underdogs at the 4-1 Green Bay Packers, who just posted one of the more impressive wins of the season after beating the Dallas Cowboys 34-24 despite missing superstar wideout Davante Adams with turf toe.

The 4-1 Seattle Seahawks will look to build off the momentum of their instant-classic 30-29 win over the Rams in a battle with the 2-2 Cleveland Browns, who visit the 49ers on Monday.

The New England Patriots are the week's biggest favorites at 16.5 points over the Giants, who will trot out rookie quarterback Daniel Jones for his fourth career start.

Jones, who is 2-1, will play a 5-0 Pats team.

The Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars matchups are the lone pick 'ems.

Oddly enough, those four teams took part in a pair of matchups Sunday, with Carolina beating Jacksonville 34-27 and New Orleans taking down Tampa Bay 31-24.

A few blowouts could be on the horizon, with the 11-point favorite Baltimore Ravens hosting the winless Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Meadowlands and taking on a winless nine-point underdog in the Jets.

In a faceoff of one-win teams, the Atlanta Falcons are 1.5-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals. That game also has the highest over/under total at 51 points.

The Denver Broncos, fresh off their first victory, welcome the 2.5-point underdog Tennessee Titans into town.

Finally, in a battle of two winless teams, the visiting Washington Redskins have a 3.5-point edge over the Miami Dolphins.

The Giants and Pats will kick off the Week 6 slate on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.