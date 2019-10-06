Marlon Mack, Colts Stun Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs for 1st Loss of Season on SNF

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first defeat, winning 19-13 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Colts (3-2) are now tied with the Houston Texans for the best record in the AFC South. The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) still have a one-game lead over the Oakland Raiders for first place in the AFC West.

The New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers remain the last unbeaten teams in the NFL.

Jacoby Brissett scored on a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter before Adam Vinatieri connected on four straight field goals.

The Chiefs made a late comeback attempt, with Patrick Mahomes marching the offense 57 yards in seven plays to set up a 36-yard field goal by Harrison Butker with 1:19 remaining. The Colts recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the win.

Notable Performers

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Colts: 18-of-29, 151 yards, one interception; six carries, nine yards, one touchdown

Marlon Mack, RB, Colts: 29 carries, 132 yards; three receptions, 16 yards

Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts: four receptions, 46 yards

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts: four receptions, 37 yards

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs: 22-of-39 for 321 yards, one touchdown; three carries, 17 yards

Damien Williams, RB, Chiefs: nine carries, 23 yards; three receptions 15 yards

Byron Pringle, WR, Chiefs: six receptions, 103 yards, one touchdown

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs: four receptions, 70 yards

Colts Wear Down Chiefs with Methodical Approach

The Colts had little subtlety to their offensive game plan. They handed the ball off to Marlon Mack and watched him move the chains and take time off the clock. Indianapolis had the ball for 37:15 of the game's 60 minutes.

Of course, the plan would have fallen apart if Mack had struggled to get positive yardage on the Chiefs defense. Time and again, the third-year running back carved up Kansas City.

In general, this game felt like a direct response from Indianapolis to its skeptics who questioned how the franchise would fare after Andrew Luck's sudden retirement.

Head coach Frank Reich and his staff clearly had to adapt without Luck, but that didn't mean the Colts would have to take a significant step backward.

The NFL doesn't award points for style. Steadily wearing down opposing teams and winning a war of attrition should be Indianapolis' goal going forward.

Injuries Piling Up for Chiefs Offense

Mahomes might be one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, but even he can't overcome the numerous injuries to key players for Kansas City's offense.

The Chiefs were already without Tyreek Hill, who's nursing a shoulder injury. Sammy Watkins started but was quickly listed as questionable to return with a hamstring injury. Damien Williams (knee) and LeSean McCoy (ankle) were included on the Chiefs' injury report coming into the night, too.

As a result, Kansas City basically flipped what has been the typical dynamic. The defense was going above and beyond to overcome an ineffective offense.

Most concerning, Mahomes appeared to tweak his left ankle, an issue he first dealt with back in Week 1. In the third quarter, Chiefs left tackle Cam Erving inadvertently stepped on the ankle, after which Mahomes got up limping.

Kansas City's penultimate drive made it clear Mahomes wasn't himself. He was sacked for a 10-yard loss on a 1st-and-20 to put the Chiefs on their own 5-yard line.

On 3rd-and-28, Mahomes hit Byron Pringle for a 27-yard completion to set up a 4th-and-1. Rather than keep the ball in Mahomes' hands, head coach Andy Reid opted for a run up the middle. Williams lost a yard as the Colts held strong.

Between this loss and their four-point win over the Detroit Lions in Week 4, the Chiefs look pretty vulnerable.

What's Next?

The Colts take Week 6 off and return to the field Oct. 20 against the Texans. The Chiefs welcome in Houston on Oct. 13 in what should be a shootout after the Texans dropped 53 points on the Atlanta Falcons.