Aaron Jones' 4 TDs Lead Aaron Rodgers, Packers to Win vs. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers survived a furious comeback from the Dallas Cowboys to earn a 34-24 road win Sunday.

The Cowboys cut a 31-3 second-half deficit down to a 10-point margin in the fourth quarter, but there wasn't enough time to complete the comeback.

While both teams were coming off their first loss of the season following three straight wins, Aaron Jones and Aaron Rodgers helped the Packers regroup with an impressive road showing at AT&T Stadium. The Packers improved to 4-1 and move into sole control of first place in the NFC North.

Dak Prescott threw three interceptions as the Cowboys fell to 3-2, snapping their seven-game home winning streak.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers: 22-of-34, 238 passing yards

Aaron Jones, RB, Packers: 19 carries, 107 rushing yards, four TDs; seven catches, 75 receiving yards

Jimmy Graham, TE, Packers: three catches, 41 receiving yards

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: 27-of-44, 463 passing yards, two TDs, three INTs

Ezekiel Elliott, QB, Cowboys: 12 carries, 62 rushing yards, 1 TD; two catches, 29 receiving yards

Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys: 11 catches, 226 receiving yards, one TD

Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys: seven catches, 113 receiving yards, one TD

Aaron Jones Runs Wild to Lead Packers Offense

With Davante Adams and Jamaal Williams sidelined, the Packers needed another skill player to step up, and Jones did just that.

The running back set the tone with a pair of touchdowns in the first half and was difficult to stop throughout the game:

It was impossible to watch him play and not be impressed by his effort:

Jones had been inconsistent this season, but he showed what he could do with a full workload Sunday.

His play also took pressure off Rodgers, who found nine receivers for completions, including some dazzling plays we've come to expect:

It was just enough to carry the Packers to a key NFC victory.

Turnovers Kill Cowboys Offense for Second Straight Week

Dallas gave it away three times in a 12-10 loss to the Saints, and this was a problem once again against the Packers.

Prescott threw two first-half picks to help Green Bay build an early lead, while his turnover in the fourth quarter hurt the squad's chance at a comeback:

This helped hide an offensive explosion in the second half, as the team finished with 563 yards from scrimmage.

Amari Cooper was especially impressive, including his 53-yard score to keep the game alive:

Tyron Smith's absence at left tackle was felt with three sacks, but the offense still had big gains against a tough defense.

Of course, it's hard to win when you lose the turnover battle, and Prescott's mistakes cost the Cowboys Sunday.

What's Next?

The Packers will be on prime time in Week 6 for the third time of the season, this time for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys will take on the New York Jets in their first of two trips to MetLife Stadium this season.