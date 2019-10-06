Deshaun Watson, Will Fuller Outshine Julio Jones, Falcons in Texans' Blowout Win

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

There have been times this season when it looks like the Houston Texans offense is sleepwalking.

They were wide awake Sunday.

Deshaun Watson had one of the best performances of his NFL career, and Will Fuller decimated the Atlanta Falcons secondary on the way to a 53-32 victory for the Texans.

The win moves Houston to 3-2, keeping pace in a competitive AFC South race. All four teams in the division entered the weekend with identical 2-2 records.

Watson threw for a season-high 426 yards while adding another 47 on the ground. His quarterback rating was a perfect 158.3.

The Falcons dropped to 1-4 and look like one of the NFL's strongest candidates for an early-season coaching change. Dan Quinn entered the 2019 season on the hot seat and is well on his way to his worst year as an NFL coach—and this is before mentioning he took over as the team's defensive coordinator.

Suffice it to say, things could be better in Atlanta.

What's Next?

The Texans travel to Kansas City for what should be a high-scoring matchup against the Chiefs. The Falcons make a trip to Arizona to play the Cardinals.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.