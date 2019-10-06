NFL Scores Week 5: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Latest Team Stats

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

After a dynamic performance from Russell Wilson in the Seattle Seahawks' win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, Sunday's portion of Week 5 provided a few more massive individual games.

Deshaun Watson and Will Fuller V put together humongous stat lines as the Houston Texans toppled the Atlanta Falcons. Elsewhere, Christian McCaffrey and Adam Thielen carried the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings, respectively, to wins.

We're taking a look at Week 5s results from a fantasy football perspective.

NFL Week 5 Scores and Fantasy Stars

Seattle Seahawks 30, Los Angeles Rams 29

Russell Wilson (SEA QB): 17-of-23, 268 YDS, 4 TD; 32 RUSH YDS

Minnesota Vikings 28, New York Giants 10

Adam Thielen (MIN WR): 7 REC, 130 YDS, 2 TD

Baltimore Ravens 26, Pittsburgh Steelers 23 (OT)

Justin Tucker (BAL K): 4/4 FG, 2/2 XP

Oakland Raiders 24, Chicago Bears 21

Josh Jacobs (OAK RB): 26 CAR, 123 YDS, 2 TD; 3 REC, 20 YDS

Carolina Panthers 34, Jacksonville Jaguars 27

Christian McCaffrey (CAR RB): 19 CAR, 176 YDS, 2 TD; 6 REC, 61 YDS, 1 TD

New Orleans Saints 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24

Teddy Bridgewater (NO QB): 26-of-34, 314 YDS, 4 TD, 1 INT

Houston Texans 53, Atlanta Falcons 32

Deshaun Watson (HOU QB): 28-of-33, 426 YDS, 5 TD; 47 RUSH YDS

Buffalo Bills 14, Tennessee Titans 7

Josh Allen (BUF QB): 23-of-32, 219 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT; 27 RUSH YDS

Arizona Cardinals 26, Cincinnati Bengals 23

Kyler Murray (ARI QB): 20-of-32, 253 YDS; 93 RUSH YDS, 1 TD

Philadelphia Eagles 31, New York Jets 6

PHI D/ST: 128 yards allowed, 10 sacks, 2 INT, 1 FR, 2 TD

New England Patriots 33, Washington 7

Tom Brady (NE QB): 28-of-42, 348 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT

Denver Broncos 20, Los Angeles Chargers 13

Phillip Lindsay (DEN RB): 15 CAR, 114 YDS, 1 TD; 4 REC, 33 YDS

Green Bay Packers 34, Dallas Cowboys 24

Amari Cooper (DAL WR): 11 REC, 226 YDS, 1 TD

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

Here's some free advice: If you're playing daily fantasy football, it's pretty wise to fit McCaffrey into the lineup.

After racking up 237 scrimmage yards in a 34-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, he's collected 170-plus yards in four of Carolina's five games. Sunday, 84 happened on one play.

Despite not playing a decent portion of the fourth quarter, McCaffrey ended the afternoon with 176 rushing yards and caught six passes for 61 yards. He totaled three touchdowns.

McCaffrey's status will be monitored closely, but no running back carries a heavier load in the NFL. He's an absolute superstar.

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

No Drew Brees? No problem.

Michael Thomas continued his career-long domination of a division rival. In five previous games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he'd averaged 9.4 catches and 107 yards. Sunday, he torched the Tampa defense for 11 receptions and 182 yards.

Oh, and two touchdowns. The second score ultimately provided the game-winning points in a 31-24 triumph.

New Orleans will be happy for Brees (thumb) to return from his injury, but Teddy Bridgewater has done a marvelous job. The Saints―who travel to face Jacksonville next week―are 3-0 with Bridgewater as the starter and 4-1 overall.

Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans

In a game featuring DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones, Fuller emerged as the most prolific wide receiver.

And it wasn't even close.

Deshaun Watson threw for 426 yards and five touchdowns, hitting Fuller 14 times for 217 yards and three scores. The duo connected for touchdowns of six, 33 and 44 yards, the last of which effectively iced the impressive victory for Houston.

Although the Texans expect Hopkins to thrive on a weekly basis, this sort of explosiveness from Fuller is highly encouraging. Houston has a dynamic one-two punch at receiver.

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

Heading into Week 5, Aaron Jones had two multi-touchdown games in his 28 career appearances. The third-year running back shattered his personal record and set a few others too.

Jones, who played college ball at UTEP, returned to the Lone Star State and scored four touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys. He found the end zone twice in both halves, carrying the Packers to a 34-24 win on the road.

In addition to his 107 rushing yards, Jones set personal-high marks with seven receptions and 75 yards. He totaled 182 scrimmage yards, surpassing his previous best of 172.

The Packers—who didn’t have star receiver Davante Adams in Week 5—improved to 4-1.

