Josh Jacobs, Raiders Upset Bears to Spoil Khalil Mack's Revenge Game in London

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

A flight over the Atlantic Ocean nor the vaunted Chicago Bears defense could stop the Oakland Raiders from winning their second game in a row.

Oakland improved to 3-2 on the season with a 24-21 victory over Chicago in Sunday's showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. It is still looking up at the 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West but has the look of a potential playoff contender after Josh Jacobs scored the game-winning touchdown on an impressive 97-yard drive in the closing minutes.

As for the Bears, they saw their three-game winning streak come to an end and dropped to 3-2 in the process. They are also behind the 3-1 Green Bay Packers and 2-1-1 Detroit Lions in the NFC North.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Derek Carr: 25-of-32 passing for 229 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions

Josh Jacobs: 26 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns; three catches for 20 yards

DeAndre Washington: six carries for 17 yards and one touchdown; three catches for 19 yards

Chase Daniel: 22-of-30 passing for 231 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions

David Montgomery: 11 carries for 25 yards and one touchdown

Allen Robinson II: seven catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns

Anthony Miller: four catches for 52 yards

Raiders Send Message to Khalil Mack

The story coming into Sunday's game was the matchup between Khalil Mack and his former team.

After all, the four-time Pro Bowler entered the contest with 17 sacks compared to 18 for the entire Oakland team since it traded him to the Bears prior to the 2018 campaign. Yet it was the Raiders pass rush that set the tone with four sacks and consistent pressure that forced Chase Daniel into a number of poor throws.

One of those throws was an interception to Gareon Conley with less than two minutes remaining to all but clinch the result.

It wasn't just Oakland's pass rush that outplayed Mack and Co. The offensive line neutralized the stout Bears defense, opening holes for Jacobs and keeping the pocket largely clean for Derek Carr. Chicago failed to tally a single sack or make one winning play as the Raiders marched 97 yards down the field to stun the reigning NFC North champions.

It was more of the same for Jacobs, who already set the Raiders rookie rushing record with 307 yards on the ground in his first four games. His power between the tackles and ability to find the end zone with the game hanging in the balance also helped his team overcome multiple costly turnovers down the stretch as it watched a 17-0 lead disappear.

The Raiders may not make the playoffs this year given the Chiefs' presence in their division, but Jacobs provides reason for optimism heading into the future.

That they selected him with one of the first-round draft picks they landed in the Mack trade made Sunday's result that much sweeter.

Quarterback Position Rears Its Ugly Head Again for Bears

Chicago was on the short list of Super Bowl contenders entering the season given its defense and the return of playmakers such as Allen Robinson II, Tarik Cohen and Anthony Miller.

Those championship hopes are on ice until it can figure out the quarterback position.

Mitchell Trubisky struggled for much of the early portion of the season before he suffered a shoulder injury in his team's opening possession of a Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. While Daniel deserves credit for managing that game and coming away with the win, he struggled in his first start of the year and cost his team a chance at the comeback with multiple interceptions.

It canceled out impressive showings from Robinson and Miller and took all the momentum away from the team's comeback efforts.

Daniel's offense managed an ugly 44 yards in the first half, only scored the first touchdown because it started the drive in the red zone after a turnover and couldn't generate much of anything outside of Robinson making head-turning individual efforts during the second half.

Fortunately for the Bears, they head into the bye week and will have additional time for Trubisky to heal. They will need him to do just that and be better than both he and Daniel have been to start the 2019 campaign.

What’s Next?

Both teams will be on bye in Week 6 following their trip overseas. Chicago hosts the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, while Oakland hits the road to face the Packers.