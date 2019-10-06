Report: Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Fined for Wearing Apple Watch on Sidelines

Injured Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, right center, talks with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) following an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The Steelers won 27-3. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was reportedly fined $5,000 for wearing an Apple Watch on the sidelines during Monday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Roethlisberger is "livid" about the fine and plans on filing an appeal. The NFL prohibits any technology that can transmit text messages from being worn or carried on the sideline. Apple Watches can deliver and send iMessages to others who have an Apple device.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

