AJ Green Trade Rumors: Patriots, Saints Linked; Bengals Could Get 1st-Round Pick

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2019

Cincinnati Bengal wide receiver A.J. Green (18) watches his teammates practice during the first day of NFL football training camp in Dayton, Ohio, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints are reportedly interested in trading for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green if he's made available.

Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com reported on the interest in Green, who has missed the entire season with a foot injury. La Canfora indicated that the Bengals could land a first-round pick in exchange for Green when he gets back to 100 percent.

The 31-year-old is in the final year of his contract and is making $12 million in base salary this season.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Saquon Eyeing TNF Return vs. Patriots

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Saquon Eyeing TNF Return vs. Patriots

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 'A Lot' of Teams Want Diggs

    • Teams have been calling 'like crazy' asking about the WR • Vikings still set on keeping him

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 'A Lot' of Teams Want Diggs

    • Teams have been calling 'like crazy' asking about the WR • Vikings still set on keeping him

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: AB Officially Files Grievances vs. Patriots, Raiders

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: AB Officially Files Grievances vs. Patriots, Raiders

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Jonathan Jones Avoids Fine for Hit on Bills QB Josh Allen

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jonathan Jones Avoids Fine for Hit on Bills QB Josh Allen

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report