AJ Green Trade Rumors: Patriots, Saints Linked; Bengals Could Get 1st-Round Pick

The New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints are reportedly interested in trading for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green if he's made available.

Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com reported on the interest in Green, who has missed the entire season with a foot injury. La Canfora indicated that the Bengals could land a first-round pick in exchange for Green when he gets back to 100 percent.

The 31-year-old is in the final year of his contract and is making $12 million in base salary this season.

