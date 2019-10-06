Report: Antonio Brown Officially Files Grievances vs Patriots, Raiders for $40M+

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The NFLPA filed a grievance on behalf of Antonio Brown against the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots, looking to recoup about $40 million in guarantees.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported an arbitrator likely won't hear the case until spring, and there will be an "uphill battle" for him to recoup the funds.

He's looking to recover more than $30 million from the Raiders, including guarantees from 2019 and 2020 totaling $29 million, along with a $1 million signing bonus, $860,294 for a week of salary and $215,000 in fines.

The wideout is also seeking a $9 million signing bonus from the Patriots, along with $1 million in base salary and $64,062 for a Week 1 check.

The NFL is currently investigating allegations of sexual assault made by two different women against Brown, who has denied all allegations of impropriety. The Patriots kept him on their Week 1 roster and played him in Week 2 despite the allegations of one woman. Another woman later came forward, and the Patriots released Brown after he contacted that woman in a group text message thread.

Brown released a YouTube video this week predicting he'd win his grievances.

The Raiders appear to have a far better case against paying Brown his guarantees than the Pats. Brown missed multiple practices with unexcused absences while protesting the NFL's decision to ban his preferred helmet. After the Raiders fined him for those missed practices, he confronted Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, leading to another fine for his conduct, which ultimately led to the voiding of his guarantees.

Brown subsequently asked for, and was granted, his release.

The Patriots' legal standing appears shakier, in large part because they continued to play him after sexual assault allegations surfaced.