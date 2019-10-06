NFL Predictions Week 5: Odds, Spread and Picks for Entire Schedule

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Despite only having three divisional games left in Week 5, there is a lot still at stake. Seven games feature matchups between teams with at least .500 records. Two of them—The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts contest and the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers tilt—will come in prime time.

This is the point in the season when the contenders need to start breaking away from the pack.

Which teams are likely to come out of Week 5 with victories? That's what we will examine here. We will take a look at the latest lines and over/unders from Caesars, along with some score predictions and a closer look at the gameweek's biggest remaining contests.

NFL Week 5 Predictions, Spreads and Over/Unders

Arizona Cardinals (+3, 47) at Cincinnati Bengals: Arizona 28-27

Atlanta Falcons (+4, 50) at Houston Texans: Houston 30-23

Buffalo Bills (+3, 39.5) at Tennessee Titans: Buffalo 17-16

Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 44) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Baltimore 30-25

Chicago Bears (-5.5, 40) at Oakland Raiders (in London): Chicago 24-17

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 40) at Carolina Panthers: Carolina 26-23

Minnesota Vikings (-5.5, 43.5) at New York Giants: Minnesota 24-22

New England Patriots (-16, 42) at Washington Redskins: New England 30-12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3, 45.5) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 20-18

New York Jets (+14, 43.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia 30-18

Denver Broncos (+5.5, 44.5) at Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles 27-20

Green Bay Packers (+3.5, 47) at Dallas Cowboys: Dallas 26-21

Indianapolis Colts (+11, 56) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 33-23

Cleveland Browns (+5, 47) at San Francisco 49ers: Cleveland 23-22

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys both dropped their first games of the season in Week 4. The Packers got bowled over by the Philadelphia Eagles ground game, while Dallas was stifled by the New Orleans Saints defense.

If those losses represent the blueprints for beating Green Bay and Dallas, then this game should be one of the most interesting of Week 5. Dallas ranks fifth in rushing offense, averaging 145.5 yards per game on the ground. The Packers rank seventh in scoring defense, with just 17.2 points per game allowed.

This game could come down to the Packers' ability to move the ball without No. 1 wideout Davante Adams. He has been ruled out with a turf toe injury, meaning Green Bay will be missing a guy who has averaged roughly six catches and 95 yards this season.

If Aaron Rodgers is unable to find a reliable top target with Adams out, Dallas will have a good chance of grinding away this game on the ground—much like the Eagles did in Week 4.

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

While the Packers won't have their top wide receiver, the Indianapolis Colts may have theirs back by Sunday night. However, this isn't Indianapolis' biggest injury concern heading into the game against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

The bigger issue here is that the Colts are going to be without defensive standouts Darius Leonard and Malik Hooker.

Against a Chiefs team that ranks second in both total offense (474.8 yards per game) and scoring (33.8 points), this is a serious problem.

If the Colts are going to have any chance in this game, they are going to have to employ a ball-control strategy. Even if Hilton can go, the goal should be to methodically move the ball on the ground via Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins.

If Indianapolis can produce sustained drives, they will have a chance of keeping Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense out of rhythm. If it cannot, then Kansas City has a good chance of running away with this one.

Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers

On Monday night, both the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers will have the opportunity to make a statement.

The Browns can show that they are finding their way by knocking off the undefeated 49ers a week after battering the Baltimore Ravens. San Francisco can stay on top of the NFC West and ahead of both the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams with a win.

This one will likely be decided by whichever offense is able to break things open. Both Cleveland and San Francisco boast smothering defenses. The 49ers are allowing just 283.3 yards per game, third-fewest in the league. The Browns rank 11th in total defense (335 yards per game) but have allowed a combined 48 points over their past three games.

Browns receiver Jarvis Landry—who has returned to practice after a concussion—believes that Cleveland's offense can build off of Week 4's performance.

"These guys, we hold each other to a high standard and we hold each other accountable," Landry said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "I see that. I saw that happening. I think we're on the right track."

If Landry is right, Cleveland will have a good chance of pulling off its second straight upset.