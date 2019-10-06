Week 5 NFL Picks: Odds Predictions and Top Prop Bets for Full Schedule

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams fell just short against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, though certainly not because of a lack of effort from quarterback Jared Goff.

While it's true that Goff didn't play a perfect game, he was plenty productive against the Seattle defense. He finished 29-of-49 for 395 yards with a touchdown and an interception. High yardage totals are becoming the norm for Goff—he already has 1,649 yards this season—which makes him an enticing over option for over/under props moving forward.

Which other players look like solid prop-bet material in Week 5? We'll take a look at some of the top options here, along with the latest lines and over/unders from Caesars.

NFL Week 5 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Arizona Cardinals (+3, 47) at Cincinnati Bengals: Arizona 28-27

Atlanta Falcons (+4, 50) at Houston Texans: Houston 30-23

Buffalo Bills (+3, 39.5) at Tennessee Titans: Buffalo 17-16

Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 44) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Baltimore 30-25

Chicago Bears (-5.5, 40) at Oakland Raiders (in London): Chicago 24-17

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 40) at Carolina Panthers: Carolina 26-23

Minnesota Vikings (-5.5, 43.5) at New York Giants: Minnesota 24-22

New England Patriots (-16, 42) at Washington Redskins: New England 30-12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3, 45.5) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 20-18

New York Jets (+14, 43.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia 30-18

Denver Broncos (+5.5, 44.5) at Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles 27-20

Green Bay Packers (+3.5, 47) at Dallas Cowboys: Dallas 26-21

Indianapolis Colts (+11, 56) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 33-23

Cleveland Browns (+5, 47) at San Francisco 49ers: Cleveland 23-22

Larry Fitzgerald OVER 69.5 Receiving Yards

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

One of the early afternoon props shared by Oddschecker stands out. It involves Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald and an over/under of 69.5 receiving yards.

There are two reasons why the over looks like the smart play here. The first is that the Cincinnati Bengals defense has been quite bad. Cincinnati ranks a respectable 16th in passing yards allowed (243.2 per game), but this is misleading. Only three teams have allowed more yards per pass attempt (8.9) than the Bengals.

The other reason is that Arizona will be without wideout Christian Kirk.

With Kirk out, quarterback Kyler Murray should lean on Fitzgerald even more. Though Fitzgerald has averaged just 41.5 yards in his past two games, he also averaged 108.5 over the first two. Expect him to get back to heavy production against Cincinnati.

Melvin Gordon OVER 37.5 Rushing Yards

Another early afternoon prop Oddschecker relays where the over is appealing involves Melvin Gordon. The Los Angeles Chargers running back is expected to see his first action Sunday since ending his contract holdout. It's going to come against a Denver Broncos team that has allowed an average of 149.2 rushing yards per game.

The tricky thing here is that the Chargers have gotten by just fine without Gordon over the first four gameweeks of the season. With Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson healthy and playing well, there's no guarantee Los Angeles will rush Gordon into a heavy workload.

However, it does appear that Gordon will see his fair share of the backfield work.

"He's definitely going to be part of the game plan," head coach Anthony Lynn told SiriusXM Radio. "... He may even start this game."

Gordon shouldn't need a significant workload to top an over/under of 37.5 yards. He's averaged 4.0 yards per carry for his NFL career—and 5.1 yards per carry in 2018—so eight carries should get Gordon to the over.

Dalvin Cook OVER 80.5 Rushing Yards

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Another player worth taking the over on this week is Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Oddschecker shows bookmakers have an over/under of 80.5 rushing yards, which Cook should be able to top against the New York Giants.



This has less to do with the Giants defense, though New York is allowing an average of 109.8 rushing yards per game. Instead, we should look at Minnesota's reluctance to lean on quarterback Kirk Cousins this year.

Cousins has averaged fewer than 25 passes per game. Cook has averaged nearly 18 rushes per game—and more than 100 yards per contest.

While Cook is coming off a disappointing 35-yard performance, it came against the Chicago Bears. The Bears have an elite defense in 2019—one allowing just 61.5 rushing yards per game. The Giants do not. Expect Cook to again carry the load and to top the 100-yard mark for the fourth time in five weeks.