Browns' Odell Beckham, Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Fined for Controversial Fight

David Richard/Associated Press

The NFL fined both Odell Beckham Jr. and Marlon Humphrey for their fight during Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, both players were given penalties of $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

In the third quarter of Cleveland's 40-25 win, Humphrey grabbed Beckham by the jersey and wrestled him to the ground.

The altercation became the subject of great debate between the Browns and Ravens afterward.

The Ravens' official website released a slow-motion video of the incident, stating Beckham "definitely" punched Humphrey, grabbed the Baltimore defensive back's facemask and pulled him to the ground.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens disputed the assertion while speaking to reporters Tuesday: "Did you see the video? That's my response. Everybody saw the video."

Kitchens also praised Beckham for doing "an excellent job of not retaliating."

On Friday, Beckham told reporters he wasn't sure if he was being choked: "We're grown-ass men, you know what I mean? I can't feel that when we're out there. ... You know what I mean, we're grown."

Both players received offsetting penalties for their actions, but neither was ejected from the game.

The Ravens and Browns will play again this season on Dec. 22 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.