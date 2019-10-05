NFL Predictions Week 5: Fantasy Guide, Odds Projections and Expert Tips

Tom Puskar/Associated Press

On Thursday night, Russell Wilson delivered another fourth-quarter comeback for the Seattle Seahawks. The win over the Los Angeles Rams puts Seattle one step closer to taking the lead in the NFC West, though the San Francisco 49ers can keep it by moving to 4-0 with a win Monday night.

While Week 5 will be bookended by NFC contenders, there's a lot more going on. Sunday's action will feature an NFC South clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, a battle between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys and another installment of the always-entertaining Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry.

Week 5 also brings the Khalil Mack Revenge Game in London. Hopefully it won't bring with it as many across-the-pond references as we've seen in years past.

Here you will find a look at all of the remaining Week 5 contests. We will dive into the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars, some top PPR fantasy rankings and a few sleeper fantasy plays for the final 14 games.

NFL Week 5 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Arizona Cardinals (+3, 47) at Cincinnati Bengals: Arizona 28-27

Atlanta Falcons (+4, 50) at Houston Texans: Houston 30-23

Buffalo Bills (+3, 39.5) at Tennessee Titans: Buffalo 17-16

Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 44) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Baltimore 30-25

Chicago Bears (-5.5, 40) at Oakland Raiders (in London): Chicago 24-17

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5, 40) at Carolina Panthers: Carolina 26-23

Minnesota Vikings (-5, 43.5) at New York Giants: Minnesota 24-22

New England Patriots (-16, 42.5) at Washington Redskins: New England 30-12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3, 45.5) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 20-18

New York Jets (+14, 43.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia 30-18

Denver Broncos (+6, 44.5) at Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles 27-20

Green Bay Packers (+3.5, 47) at Dallas Cowboys: Dallas 26-21

Indianapolis Colts (+11, 56) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 33-23

Cleveland Browns (+5, 47) at San Francisco 49ers: Cleveland 23-22

Week 5 PPR Fantasy Rankings, Sleepers

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons

4. Tom Brady, New England Patriots at Washington Redskins

5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans

6. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals

7. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

8. Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

9. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals

10. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has quietly been a viable fantasy streamer over the past two gameweeks. He's only had 201 passing yards, but he's thrown for two touchdowns in each game during that span.

Rudolph should be in store for a much stronger performance in Week 5. The Baltimore Ravens have struggled against the past this season, allowing an average of 302 passing yards per game. Only two teams have allowed more.

This will be the third start for Rudolph, who appeared much more comfortable and confident against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. Expect him to improve on that game—in which he had 229 yards—while playing at home against a bitter rival.

Rudolph may not match the 342 yards Baker Mayfield dropped on the Ravens in Week 4, but it wouldn't be a shock if he comes close.

Running Backs

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants

4. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals

6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers

7. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

8. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

9. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers

10. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Duke Johnson Jr., Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons

PETER JONELEIT/Associated Press

Here's something that may surprise you. Despite having Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins headlining their offense, the Houston Texans have been more prolific running the ball this season than passing.

Houston is averaging 120.2 yards on the ground, 12th-most in the NFL. They are likely to continue their run-oriented approach against the Atlanta Falcons, who rank seventh in pass defense (215.2 yards per game allowed).

Both Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson Jr. are worthy fantasy options in Week 5. Hyde, who has 250 yards and a touchdown rushing, has worked his way into being a weekly fantasy starter. Johnson is more of a sleeper, though he's held some PPR value.

Johnson is averaging 55 combined rushing and receiving yards and two receptions this season. Against an Atlanta defense that will work to take away the long ball, he could top those averages by a significant amount.

Wide Receivers

1. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons

3. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

5. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

6. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers

7. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

9. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

"If he can't go, it will say he's out," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said of star wideout Davante Adams ahead of the release of the injury report, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Adams, who suffered a turf toe injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, has been ruled out. That's bad for Green Bay but good for fantasy owners with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on their rosters.

Valdes-Scantling is the Packers' second-leading receiver this year, having hauled in 16 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown. Against the Cowboys, he'll be the No. 1 and will likely be targeted throughout the game.

According to FantasyPros, Aaron Rodgers has targeted Adams an average of nine times per game this season. Adams received 15 targets in Week 4, and that could be the sort of target share Valdes-Scantling sees in Week 5.

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns

3. Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings

4. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

6. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans

7. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals

9. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

10. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders vs. Chicago Bears

Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

Here's the good news for the Indianapolis Colts: Wideout T.Y. Hilton practiced this week and may make his return against the Kansas City Chiefs. The bad news is that Hilton may not be at 100 percent and won't have wideout Parris Campbell playing alongside him.

This means Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett could be looking for other receiving options against the Chiefs. Enter tight end Jack Doyle, who had four catches, 22 yards and a touchdown in Week 4.

Marlon Mack is questionable, so the Colts may be forced to go pass-heavy anyway, but they will likely be forced to rely on Brissett's arm while trying to match points with Kansas City. This is good news for Indianapolis' pass-catchers.

Fellow tight end Eric Ebron is a must-start in Week 5, but Jack Doyle is worth a start in deeper leagues.