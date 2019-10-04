Ex-NFL OL Jonathan Martin Takes Plea Deal for Making Threats with Guns, Knives

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Former NFL offensive lineman Jonathan Martin has agreed to a plea deal for charges relating to a 2018 arrest and will enter a two-year pre-trial diversion program, according to TMZ Sports.

According to Nancy Dillon of the New York Daily News, Martin will be required to go to weekly therapy sessions with a psychotherapist, monthly meetings with a psychiatrist, attend AA meetings and stay out of legal trouble for two years in order to complete the terms of his deal.

Per Dillon, the judge granted Martin a plea deal after former Miami Dolphins teammate and current Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito expressed his support.

"I did have the opportunity to consult with the named victims or their representatives. None of them are opposed to mental health diversion either, and all hope Mr. Martin succeeds," Deputy District Attorney Samuel Hulefeld said in court on Wednesday, per Dillon.

Incognito was one of three people tagged in Martin's post, as was former Dolphins teammate Mike Pouncey. Martin also put a hashtag on his alma mater Harvard-Westlake High School and the Miami Dolphins.

Martin faced five charges—four counts of making criminal threats and one count of possessing a loaded firearm—following his arrest on Feb. 23, 2018, after posting a troubling message and photo of a firearm on social media.

Back in February 2014, an investigation conducted by attorney Ted Wells concluded Incognito, Pouncey and fellow offensive lineman John Jerry "engaged in a pattern of harassment directed at not only Jonathan Martin, but also another young Dolphins offensive lineman and an assistant trainer." Martin was allegedly the target of racial insults, among other offensive comments.

Per TMZ, Martin had reportedly "been threatening [former high school] classmates for years." After being apprehended, he was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold as authorities believed he may be a danger to himself or others.

TMZ reported police found a loaded shotgun, knife and an ax in Martin's car while making the arrest.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Richard Kirschner noted, per Dillon, that Martin does "not pose a significant danger to public safety" at this time after taking the necessary steps to address his issues.

Martin, 29, was a second-round pick in 2012 and spent three seasons in the NFL, suiting up for both the Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers. He last played in the league in 2014.