Vikings' Stefon Diggs' Playing Status vs. Giants Uncertain Amid Trade Rumors

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs' status for Sunday's game against the New York Giants remains up in the air amid his uncertain future with the team.

"I don't know, we'll see," head coach Mike Zimmer said Friday when asked if Diggs would play in Week 5.

When asked what will determine Diggs' status, Zimmer said he will "watch the tape." After being asked if Diggs might be benched as punishment, the coach noted the fifth-year wideout has "already been punished."

Diggs signed a five-year, $72 million extension in July 2018 as the Vikings were coming off an NFC Championship Game appearance. The team has not been able to build on that success, though, going 8-7-1 last year and starting this season 2-2.

And the frustrations have started to boil in Minnesota.

Following a 16-6 loss to the NFC North rival Chicago Bears last Sunday, two-time Pro Bowl receiver Adam Thielen called out quarterback Kirk Cousins for his failure to connect on deep balls. Diggs, meanwhile, left the locker room in full pads before the media had a chance to speak to him, according to The Athletic's Chad Graff.

The 25-year-old then raised some eyebrows with a cryptic tweet on Monday:

Diggs missed practice on Wednesday due to a non-injury related reason. When asked on Thursday if he wanted to be traded, he responded by saying ""truth to all rumors":

Diggs also said, per Ben Goessling of the StarTribune, that he "love[s]" it in Minnesota and "hasn't communicated" anything to the organization about a possible trade. He has, however, "met with everybody" to voice his frustration.

Although it's been a turbulent week, the Vikings star does not want to miss any action.

"I hope they let me play [on Sunday]," Diggs said, according to Goessling. "I like football. I want to be a part of playing football on Sunday, as always."