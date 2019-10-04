Daily Fantasy Football Week 5: Top Picks, Lineup Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jimmy Graham will likely never be as productive as he was earlier in his career, but that doesn't mean the Green Bay Packers tight end won't have a solid game here and there.

That was the case last week, as Graham had his best showing through four weeks of the NFL season. After having no receptions in Weeks 2 and 3, he had six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, Graham will try to follow that up with another strong game when Green Bay travels to take on the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday.

The Packers and Cowboys both have strong offenses, so there's the potential for a decent amount of points to be scored in this NFC matchup. Graham is worth considering for daily fantasy lineups this week because it's likely he could find the end zone again. It also helps his value that Green Bay could be without star wide receiver Davante Adams, who is dealing with turf toe.

Along with Graham, here are some sleeper picks to use in your DraftKings or FanDuel lineups this Sunday.

Week 5 DFS Top Sleeper Picks

Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton ($7,500 FanDuel; $5,700 DraftKings)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones ($5,900 FanDuel; $4,600 DraftKings)

Houston Texans WR Will Fuller ($5,700 FanDuel; $4,500 DraftKings)

Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton ($5,700 FanDuel; $4,900 DraftKings)

Green Bay Packers TE Jimmy Graham ($5,500 FanDuel; $4,300 DraftKings)

Sleepers Breakdown

It's not often that a quarterback of an 0-4 team coming off a Monday Night Football game in which they scored three points is considered a sleeper pick, but that's the case with Andy Dalton.

The Bengals are still seeking their first win of the season, and they have a favorable matchup to earn that victory on Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals are traveling across the country for an early-afternoon meeting with Cincinnati in a battle of winless teams.

Arizona has had trouble defensively, allowing at least 23 points in each of its first four games. Dalton and the Bengals will be the next team to have a big day against the Cardinals, and it's likely they'll pick up their first win of the season while doing so.

Because of that, Dalton should have a solid fantasy day, passing for a few touchdowns and racking up some yards, making him an affordable option at quarterback in daily fantasy teams this week and one that could get a lot of points at a bargain price.

At running back, Ronald Jones is a strong option as the Buccaneers come off a 55-point showing against the Rams and get set to play the Saints, who also have a strong offense. This game could be a lot like last week for Tampa Bay, as it may need to score a lot to come away with a victory.

Jones was splitting carries with Peyton Barber in the Buccaneers' backfield, but the 22-year-old has emerged as the clear top back. Over the past two weeks, Jones has 203 total yards and a touchdown—his first of the year that came in last Sunday's game against the Rams. Expect another solid showing from Jones against the Saints.

Will Fuller and Courtland Sutton are both strong sleeper plays at wide receiver but for different reasons.

Through four weeks, Fuller has gotten off to a slow start with only 14 receptions for 183 yards with no touchdowns. But he's poised to break out soon, and this could be the week as the Texans host the Falcons.

There will likely be a lot of offense in the Houston-Atlanta contest, and although Fuller hasn't notched many receptions, he's still been targeted a good bit, getting at least six passes thrown his way each of the last three weeks.

Meanwhile, Sutton is proving that he's one of the top players on the Broncos' offense. He has 22 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns through four games, and both of those touchdowns came in Denver's loss to Jacksonville this past Sunday.

The Broncos should continue to heavily involve Sutton in their offense, and in a matchup against the Chargers that could feature a lot of offense, that should lead to a favorable fantasy day.