Russell Wilson Dedicates Seahawks' Win vs. Rams to Late Owner Paul Allen

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIOctober 4, 2019

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 03: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks walks on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field on October 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Russell Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to a come-from-behind 30-29 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night at CenturyLink Field, but he gave the glory elsewhere.   

Late Seahawks owner Paul G. Allen, who passed away on Oct. 15, 2018, from complications of cancer, was honored at halftime by becoming the 12th member of the franchise's Ring of Honor. Wilson emotionally dedicated the victory to him after the game:

Prior to the game, Allen's sister, Jody, who has served as the team's vice-chair since her brother's death, raised the 12 Flag. It was particularly fitting because the 12th-man flag was Allen's idea "as a way to pay tribute to the team's enthusiastic fans," Steve Gardner of USA Today wrote.

Wilson isn't the only Seahawk vocal about Allen's impact.

"He meant a great deal to this team," offensive tackle Duane Brown, who arrived in Seattle through a trade in 2017, told John Boyle of the team's official website. He continued:

"Him allowing players to be themselves, allowing players to express themselves, and creating that culture of a brotherhood here, it meant everything. Me being somewhere else, from the outside looking in, guys I was friends with (in Seattle), I would always tell them, 'you guys have a really good locker room,' and he was at the top of that. ... I wish I could have gotten to spend a little more time with him, but I was able to express my gratitude for him and the person that he has been here."

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, who has been a Seahawk since the team drafted him in 2012, echoed those sentiments by saying Allen "took a chance on a linebacker that they felt was too short and wasn't going to pan out in the league."

Allen also owned the Seattle Sounders of MLS and the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA. Outside of sports, he was best known for co-founding Microsoft alongside Bill Gates.

Download the app for commentsGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Russ Dazzles with 4 TDs as Seahawks Beat Rams 30-29 in TNF Classic

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Russ Dazzles with 4 TDs as Seahawks Beat Rams 30-29 in TNF Classic

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Vikings Have Absolutely No Reason to Trade Diggs

    With four years left on his contract, Minnesota's star WR has no leverage

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Vikings Have Absolutely No Reason to Trade Diggs

    With four years left on his contract, Minnesota's star WR has no leverage

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Carroll Pleased with the Progress from DE Rasheem Green

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Carroll Pleased with the Progress from DE Rasheem Green

    Andy Patton
    via Seahawks Wire

    5 Seahawks Players to Watch vs. Rams

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    5 Seahawks Players to Watch vs. Rams

    NBC Sports Northwest
    via NBC Sports Northwest