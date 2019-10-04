Russell Wilson Dedicates Seahawks' Win vs. Rams to Late Owner Paul Allen

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Russell Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to a come-from-behind 30-29 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night at CenturyLink Field, but he gave the glory elsewhere.

Late Seahawks owner Paul G. Allen, who passed away on Oct. 15, 2018, from complications of cancer, was honored at halftime by becoming the 12th member of the franchise's Ring of Honor. Wilson emotionally dedicated the victory to him after the game:

Prior to the game, Allen's sister, Jody, who has served as the team's vice-chair since her brother's death, raised the 12 Flag. It was particularly fitting because the 12th-man flag was Allen's idea "as a way to pay tribute to the team's enthusiastic fans," Steve Gardner of USA Today wrote.

Wilson isn't the only Seahawk vocal about Allen's impact.

"He meant a great deal to this team," offensive tackle Duane Brown, who arrived in Seattle through a trade in 2017, told John Boyle of the team's official website. He continued:

"Him allowing players to be themselves, allowing players to express themselves, and creating that culture of a brotherhood here, it meant everything. Me being somewhere else, from the outside looking in, guys I was friends with (in Seattle), I would always tell them, 'you guys have a really good locker room,' and he was at the top of that. ... I wish I could have gotten to spend a little more time with him, but I was able to express my gratitude for him and the person that he has been here."

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, who has been a Seahawk since the team drafted him in 2012, echoed those sentiments by saying Allen "took a chance on a linebacker that they felt was too short and wasn't going to pan out in the league."

Allen also owned the Seattle Sounders of MLS and the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA. Outside of sports, he was best known for co-founding Microsoft alongside Bill Gates.