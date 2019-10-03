Video: Roman Reigns Joins TNF Halftime Ahead of WWE Smackdown's FOX Premiere

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

WWE superstar Roman Reigns appeared on the NFL on FOX set in New York during halftime of a Thursday Night Football contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

The appearance was part of FOX's ongoing promotion of WWE SmackDown's Friday debut on the network.

Reigns spoke with Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw and Tony Gonzalez about his time as a defensive tackle for Georgia Tech, noting that he weighed 320 pounds. He also presented Mattel action figures of the three ex-NFL stars as wrestling superstars.

The 34-year-old is a three-time World Heavyweight champion and one-time Universal title belt holder.

Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa'i, signed with the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars after college. He never played in a regular-season game but suited up for the CFL's Edmonton Eskimos in 2008.

Reigns made his professional wrestling debut in 2010 and joined WWE's main roster in 2012.

He and many other past and present superstars will be on SmackDown Friday as the blue brand celebrates its 20th anniversary.