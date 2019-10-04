Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

AJ Mast/Associated Press

There's no way to know exactly what to expect from fantasy players on a week-to-week basis. However, by Week 5, it's much easier to make educated predictions than it was before the start of the season.

Trends have developed over the first month, roles have been established and, to some degree, we know which matchups are favorable and which are not.

Before the season, for example, it might not have felt smart to start a mid-tier quarterback against the Baltimore Ravens, who have traditionally had a strong pass rush and a stout defense. We now know their defense is vulnerable, though, having surrendered an average of 302 passing yards per game, third-most in the NFL.

This doesn't mean inexperienced Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is a must-start in Week 5, but if you lack other options, he definitely has a matchup that can be exploited.

Which other matchups do we love in Week 5? Let's take a look.

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons

4. Tom Brady, New England Patriots at Washington Redskins

5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans

6. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals

7. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

8. Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

9. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals

10. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Matchup to Exploit: Jacoby Brissett at Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been a solid option as a streamer and a spot-starter this season. He doesn't regularly rack up yardage, but he does tend to avoid the kind of mistakes that will ruin your fantasy week.

The 26-year-old has averaged roughly 227 passing yards per game, but he also has 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

There are two main reasons why Brissett is a good start again in Week 5. For one, the Kansas City Chiefs have struggled to defend the pass, allowing an average of 258.8 yards per game. The Chiefs also average 33.8 points per game, meaning he will likely have to pass to keep pace on the scoreboard.

On another positive note, Indianapolis could have downfield threat T.Y. Hilton back this week after a quad injury. He isn't guaranteed to start—the Colts are on bye next week—but head coach Frank Reich has not ruled it out.

"Obviously this game is really important to us so we’ll weigh all of that as we go," he said, via the team's official website.

Projection: 298 passing yards, 3 TDs

Running Backs

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants

4. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals

6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers

7. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers

8. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

9. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

10. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Matchup to Exploit: James Conner vs. Baltimore Ravens

Tom Puskar/Associated Press

It's worth keeping an eye on Steelers running back James Conner this week, as he's been out of practice with an ankle injury. Assuming he plays, though, he will be in line for a strong fantasy performance.

As previously mentioned, the Ravens defense has taken a step back this season. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb gashed it for 165 rushing yards and three touchdowns last week. Conner isn't likely to see that kind of production, but he's going to be a factor in both the running and passing games.

Last week, the 24-year-old had eight receptions, 125 combined rushing and receiving yards and a touchdown.

As a precaution, it's worth adding Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels off the waiver wire. He had eight receptions, 83 combined rushing and receiving yards and a touchdown last week, and he'll see even more action if Conner can't go.

Projection: 76 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 48 receiving yards, 1 TD

Wide Receivers

1. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons

3. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

5. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

6. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers

7. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

9. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Matchup to Love: Chris Godwin at New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints held the Dallas Cowboys to just 10 points last week. Don't let this scare you away from starting Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin in Week 5.

For one, the 23-year-old has emerged as a major piece in Tampa's passing attack under new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. He has averaged 6.5 receptions, 96.5 yards and a touchdown through the first month of the season.

From a matchup standpoint, Godwin should benefit from playing opposite Mike Evans. There's a good chance Evans draws coverage from No. 1 Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Putting him on the boundary should help open things up for Godwin in the middle of the field.

As a team, the Saints are allowing an average of 279.2 passing yards per game.

Projection: 7 catches, 104 yards, 1 TD

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns

3. Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings

4. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

6. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans

7. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals

9. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

10. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders vs. Chicago Bears

Matchup to Exploit: Tyler Eifert vs. Arizona Cardinals

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert has not been a fantasy star this season, even in PPR leagues. He has 11 receptions, 81 yards and a touchdown on the season, and five of those catches came in Week 1.

However, the 29-year-old is a strong play in deeper leagues and PPR this week because of his matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona has allowed an average of 271 passing yards per game and has been particularly bad against tight ends.

Here's a look at the tight ends the Cardinals have faced and their yardage production against Arizona: T.J. Hockenson-131, Greg Olsen-75, Mark Andrews-112, Will Dissly-57. All four found the end zone.

Projection: 6 catches, 78 yards, 1 TD