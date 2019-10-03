Vikings' Adam Thielen Says Media Creating Frustration Despite Previous Comments

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen believes any frustration over his squad's 2-2 start stems from the media.

"I think the frustration is (from) you guys. It's not us. We're not frustrated," Thielen said Thursday, per The Athletic's Chad Graff. "... I think that's a media thing."

Those comments represent a drastic change of tone for the veteran wideout.

Following a 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Thielen said he was "frustrated," per Graff: "We're just as frustrated as every fan in the state of Minnesota. We are more frustrated. We put everything we have into the offseason, we grind every single day, and then to put up a performance like that is so frustrating it's unbelievable."

The two-time Pro Bowler's frustrations also led him to call out quarterback Kirk Cousins for his failure to connect on deep balls.

Though Thielen has since reversed course, he is not the only one in the locker room who's shown discontent. Graff noted fellow receiver Stefon Diggs left the locker room following the loss to the Bears in full pads before reporters had a chance to speak to him.

Diggs then sent out a cryptic tweet Monday:

When asked Thursday if he was looking to be traded, Diggs—who missed practice Wednesday due to a non-injury related reason—said there is "truth to all rumors" while acknowledging he was frustrated:

Of note, Minnesota ranks 31st in passing through the first four games. The Vikings sit alone in last place in the NFC North, as nobody else in the division has two losses.