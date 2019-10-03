49ers Rumors: Jordan Matthews to Re-Sign; Jalen Hurd, Jason Verrett Put on IR

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday they have placed receiver Jalen Hurd and cornerback Jason Verrett on injured reserve.

Hurd had been dealing with a hairline fracture in his back and this move gives him time to heal. Verrett has missed time due to an ankle injury and only appeared in one game this season.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the team will re-sign Jordan Matthews to take Hurd's spot on the roster.

Matthews spent the offseason with the 49ers but was unable to make the 53-man roster and was released at the end of August.

Matthews has seen his production sharply decline from his first few years in the NFL, only totaling 20 catches for 300 yards in 14 games with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Leg injuries have limited at times, but he will get a chance to show he can still contribute at a high level.

Still, this is a rough result for the 49ers, which had high expectations for Hurd after taking him in the third round of the 2019 draft:

The 6'4" athlete played both running back and receiver in college, giving San Francisco a dynamic weapon to improve the offense.

The team will now hope fellow rookie Deebo Samuel can step up to improve the passing attack.

Meanwhile, Verrett's injury is also disappointing for the player, who has appeared in only six games since the start of 2016. He reached the Pro Bowl in his only healthy season in 2015 but simply hasn't been able to stay on the field.

The 49ers signed Dontae Johnson to replace him in the secondary.