NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Post-Thursday Night Football Standings, Review

NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Post-Thursday Night Football Standings, ReviewOctober 4, 2019
Two juggling catches and a missed field goal helped the Seattle Seahawks pull out a dramatic 30-29 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.
Late in the fourth quarter, Chris Carson nearly dropped a wide-open touchdown but managed to collect the ball for the go-ahead score. On the ensuing possession, Tedric Thompson made an impressive diving interception to seal the victory.
Though the Rams had a final chance on Greg Zuerlein's 44-yard kick, he missed it wide right. Seattle improved to 4-1 and dropped the Rams to 3-2 on the season.
Although the single game doesn't make a large impact on the standings, the Seahawks picked up a valuable division win.
2019 NFL Standings (after Week 5 TNF)
AFC East
1. New England Patriots (4-0)
2. Buffalo Bills (3-1)
3. New York Jets (0-3)
4. Miami Dolphins (0-4)
AFC North
1. Cleveland Browns (2-2)
2. Baltimore Ravens (2-2)
3. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3)
4. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-3)
AFC South
1. Houston Texans (2-2)
2. Indianapolis Colts (2-2)
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)
4. Tennessee Titans (2-2)
AFC West
1. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)
2. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
3. Oakland Raiders (2-2)
4. Denver Broncos (0-4)
NFC East
1. Dallas Cowboys (3-1)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)
3. New York Giants (2-2)
4. Washington (0-4)
NFC North
1. Green Bay Packers (3-1)
2. Chicago Bears (3-1)
3. Detroit Lions (2-1-1)
4. Minnesota Vikings (2-2)
NFC South
1. New Orleans Saints (3-1)
2. Carolina Panthers (2-2)
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)
4. Atlanta Falcons (1-3)
NFC West
1. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)
2. Seattle Seahawks (4-1)
3. Los Angeles Rams (3-2)
4. Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1)
Thursday Night Football Recap
Los Angeles took an early 6-0 lead behind two field goals by Zuerlein, but Seattle responded quickly. Russell Wilson found Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf for touchdowns and a 14-6 edge, and a fumble recovery seemed to swing the game in the Seahawks' favor.
However, the drive stalled before Jason Myers missed a 48-yard field goal and allowed the Rams to get back in it.
Jared Goff hit Cooper Kupp for a touchdown, trimming the lead to 14-13 at halftime. Los Angeles then received the third-quarter kickoff and doubled up Seattle with Todd Gurley's eight-yard rushing score. That started a back-and-forth half.
The Seahawks regained the lead on Wilson's third touchdown pass of the night, but the Rams went ahead 26-21 on Gurley's second trip to the end zone. Seattle edged into the lead with a 42-yard kick from Myers, but a 33-yarder from Zuerlein made it 29-24.
Wilson and Co. drove right down the field, capping the possession with Carson's go-ahead touchdown.
Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks
...Aaaaand got it! 😅 Touchdown, #Seahawks ‼️ Q4: SEA 30, LAR 29 https://t.co/xXg5BihtF1
Thompson grabbed his interception eight seconds before the two-minute warning, giving Seattle a chance to ice the game. But the Los Angeles defense stood tall and forced a three-and-out. The Rams took possession with 1:38 remaining.
Five completions later, Goff had moved Los Angeles to Seattle's 30-yard line. After two incompletions, a false start and a nine-yard pass, Zuerlein had a 44-yarder for the lead.
He missed it by inches.
The Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ
King of Primetime survives❗ - Delay of game - 44 yd FG miss by Zuerlein Russell Wilson moves to 17-2 straight up at home in primetime! (Regular season & playoffs) https://t.co/08AnsxGgrR
Wilson finished 17-of-23 for 268 yards and four scores, while Carson scampered for 118 yards along with his game-winning touchdown catch. Will Dissly's 81 receiving yards led the Seahawks.
Goff amassed 395 yards through the air, tossing one touchdown and one interception. Gurley scored twice on the ground, and both Gerald Everett (136) and Kupp (117) surpassed the 100-yard barrier. Brandin Cooks totaled 56 yards on two touches but left with an unspecified injury.
Post-TNF Week 5 Power Rankings
1. New England Patriots
2. Kansas City Chiefs
3. New Orleans Saints
4. Seattle Seahawks
5. Los Angeles Rams
6. Dallas Cowboys
7. Green Bay Packers
8. Chicago Bears
9. Philadelphia Eagles
10. Cleveland Browns
11. Baltimore Ravens
12. Detroit Lions
13. San Francisco 49ers
14. Buffalo Bills
15. Houston Texans
16. Los Angeles Chargers
17. New York Giants
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19. Minnesota Vikings
20. Carolina Panthers
21. Oakland Raiders
22. Indianapolis Colts
23. Jacksonville Jaguars
24. Tennessee Titans
25. Atlanta Falcons
26. Denver Broncos
27. Cincinnati Bengals
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Washington
30. Arizona Cardinals
31. New York Jets
32. Miami Dolphins
