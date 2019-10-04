NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Post-Thursday Night Football Standings, Review

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Two juggling catches and a missed field goal helped the Seattle Seahawks pull out a dramatic 30-29 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

Late in the fourth quarter, Chris Carson nearly dropped a wide-open touchdown but managed to collect the ball for the go-ahead score. On the ensuing possession, Tedric Thompson made an impressive diving interception to seal the victory.

Though the Rams had a final chance on Greg Zuerlein's 44-yard kick, he missed it wide right. Seattle improved to 4-1 and dropped the Rams to 3-2 on the season.

Although the single game doesn't make a large impact on the standings, the Seahawks picked up a valuable division win.

2019 NFL Standings (after Week 5 TNF)

AFC East

1. New England Patriots (4-0)

2. Buffalo Bills (3-1)

3. New York Jets (0-3)

4. Miami Dolphins (0-4)

AFC North

1. Cleveland Browns (2-2)

2. Baltimore Ravens (2-2)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-3)

AFC South

1. Houston Texans (2-2)

2. Indianapolis Colts (2-2)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

4. Tennessee Titans (2-2)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

3. Oakland Raiders (2-2)

4. Denver Broncos (0-4)

NFC East

1. Dallas Cowboys (3-1)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)

3. New York Giants (2-2)

4. Washington (0-4)

NFC North

1. Green Bay Packers (3-1)

2. Chicago Bears (3-1)

3. Detroit Lions (2-1-1)

4. Minnesota Vikings (2-2)

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (3-1)

2. Carolina Panthers (2-2)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)

4. Atlanta Falcons (1-3)

NFC West

1. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

2. Seattle Seahawks (4-1)

3. Los Angeles Rams (3-2)

4. Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1)

Thursday Night Football Recap

Los Angeles took an early 6-0 lead behind two field goals by Zuerlein, but Seattle responded quickly. Russell Wilson found Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf for touchdowns and a 14-6 edge, and a fumble recovery seemed to swing the game in the Seahawks' favor.

However, the drive stalled before Jason Myers missed a 48-yard field goal and allowed the Rams to get back in it.

Jared Goff hit Cooper Kupp for a touchdown, trimming the lead to 14-13 at halftime. Los Angeles then received the third-quarter kickoff and doubled up Seattle with Todd Gurley's eight-yard rushing score. That started a back-and-forth half.

The Seahawks regained the lead on Wilson's third touchdown pass of the night, but the Rams went ahead 26-21 on Gurley's second trip to the end zone. Seattle edged into the lead with a 42-yard kick from Myers, but a 33-yarder from Zuerlein made it 29-24.

Wilson and Co. drove right down the field, capping the possession with Carson's go-ahead touchdown.

Thompson grabbed his interception eight seconds before the two-minute warning, giving Seattle a chance to ice the game. But the Los Angeles defense stood tall and forced a three-and-out. The Rams took possession with 1:38 remaining.

Five completions later, Goff had moved Los Angeles to Seattle's 30-yard line. After two incompletions, a false start and a nine-yard pass, Zuerlein had a 44-yarder for the lead.

He missed it by inches.

Wilson finished 17-of-23 for 268 yards and four scores, while Carson scampered for 118 yards along with his game-winning touchdown catch. Will Dissly's 81 receiving yards led the Seahawks.

Goff amassed 395 yards through the air, tossing one touchdown and one interception. Gurley scored twice on the ground, and both Gerald Everett (136) and Kupp (117) surpassed the 100-yard barrier. Brandin Cooks totaled 56 yards on two touches but left with an unspecified injury.

Post-TNF Week 5 Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. New Orleans Saints

4. Seattle Seahawks

5. Los Angeles Rams

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. Green Bay Packers

8. Chicago Bears

9. Philadelphia Eagles

10. Cleveland Browns

11. Baltimore Ravens

12. Detroit Lions

13. San Francisco 49ers

14. Buffalo Bills

15. Houston Texans

16. Los Angeles Chargers

17. New York Giants

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19. Minnesota Vikings

20. Carolina Panthers

21. Oakland Raiders

22. Indianapolis Colts

23. Jacksonville Jaguars

24. Tennessee Titans

25. Atlanta Falcons

26. Denver Broncos

27. Cincinnati Bengals

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Washington

30. Arizona Cardinals

31. New York Jets

32. Miami Dolphins

