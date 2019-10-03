Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori Named in England Squad for Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Chelsea youngsters Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have both been named in the England squad for the upcoming UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

The 25-man squad was confirmed by the Three Lions on Thursday:

The call-ups for Abraham and Tomori come off the back of impressive starts to the season for Chelsea, having been integrated into the first-team setup under manager Frank Lampard.

Abraham has played for England previously, picking up two caps in 2017. However, he will return to the squad a much more rounded player and has excelled in the top flight for the Blues in 2019-20.

On Wednesday, Abraham was on the scoresheet once again, as he helped Chelsea beat Lille 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League:

Per Squawka Football, the 22-year-old has also been finding the net frequently in the Premier League for the Blues:

Tomori's rise has been more understated, although it's clear he has benefitted from working with Lampard. The defender was on loan at Derby County last season from Chelsea, with Lampard in charge for that campaign.

He had to wait until August 31 to get his first Premier League start for the Blues, although since then he's been able to establish himself in the Chelsea side, turning in a string of promising performances.

Joining the Blues duo in the squad is another Chelsea academy graduate in Mason Mount. Southgate praised the Stamford Bridge club.

"I've sat here for a few years and asked for an opportunity for young English players," he said, per BBC Sport. "We've always had excellent academies, we just needed to see their players in first teams, so it's hugely positive to see so many young players getting a chance."

Per football writer Oluwashina Okeleji, both Abraham and Tomori are also eligible to play for Nigeria, although a competitive England appearance would rule them out of representing the Super Eagles in the future:

While the squad is full of other familiar names, there are some high-profile omissions.

Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard, who were both key for England in their run to the semi-finals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, have been left out after poor starts to the season with their respective clubs. Manchester City's Kyle Walker also failed to make the cut for the second consecutive squad.

The Three Lions will play in Czech Republic on October 11, before travelling to Bulgaria on October 14.