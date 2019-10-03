NFL Picks Week 5: Over-Under Vegas Lines, Expert Predictions and Odds

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs each played their closest game of the young NFL season in Week 4, but both teams remained undefeated. That shouldn't change this Sunday, either.

In Week 5, the Patriots will take on the Washington Redskins on the road, while the Chiefs are hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. New England and Kansas City are both big favorites in its respective games, and both will likely improve to 5-0.

In fact, NFLPickWatch.com, a site that compiles predictions from analysts for most major networks, has 100 percent of the experts picking the Pats and Chiefs to win on Sunday.

Not every matchup has one-sided predictions, however. Here's a look at the full slate for Week 5, along with odds and picks, followed by more of what the experts are expecting to happen this week.

Week 5 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread

L.A. Rams at Seattle (-1); Over/Under 49.5 points

Arizona at Cincinnati (-3); O/U 47.5

Buffalo at Tennessee (-3); O/U 39

Chicago (-6) at Oakland; O/U 40

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-3.5); O/U 47

Minnesota (-5.5) at N.Y. Giants; O/U 43.5

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia (-13.5); O/U 44

Baltimore (-3.5) at Pittsburgh; O/U 44.5

New England (-15.5) at Washington; O/U 42.5

Jacksonville at Carolina (-3.5); O/U 41

Atlanta at Houston (-5); O/U 49

Denver at L.A. Chargers (-6.5); O/U 44.5

Green Bay at Dallas (-3.5); O/U 47

Indianapolis at Kansas City (-11); O/U 56

Cleveland at San Francisco (-3.5); O/U 47

Odds obtained via Caesars

Expert Predictions

The Patriots and Chiefs aren't the only two teams that have 100 percent of the experts predicting them to win, per NFLPickWatch.com. The Eagles (vs. the Jets) and the Chargers (vs. the Broncos) also have all of the experts predicting them to win their respective home contests this week.

According to the pick experts, the closest matchup of the week features the Jaguars and Panthers. Only 54 percent are picking Carolina, while 46 percent chose Jacksonville.

The Jaguars and Panthers have had a similar path to this week's matchup. Each team lost its first two games before bouncing back to win back-to-back games to improve to 2-2. There's also an inexperienced quarterback leading each team's offense (Jacksonville's Gardner Minshew II and Carolina's Kyle Allen) due to its starter getting injured (Nick Foles for the Jaguars and Cam Newton for the Panthers).

Last week, Jacksonville went on the road and scored an upset win at Denver. If the Jags want to do the same this week at Carolina, they'll likely need to limit the production of Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

"He's a great player," Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone said, according to John Oehser of Jaguars.com. "He can run well inside and outside, and he's deadly in space. He can do a lot to hurt you."

Another game that the experts are fairly undecided on is Thursday night's NFC West matchup between the Rams and Seahawks.

The first contest of Week 5 should be one of the closest, as Los Angeles and Seattle each enters at 3-1. The Rams are coming off a loss to the Buccaneers, while the Seahawks' only loss so far this season came against the Saints in Week 3.

And after that surprising loss for Los Angeles, the Rams are eager to move on quickly.

"I think we are all in the same position of, we're just excited about another opportunity," Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We respect the Seahawks a lot, but I know for me personally, I think a lot of the players would agree, the Thursday week is stressful in terms of the amount of work that is condensed in a short week, but it provides a great chance for us to respond from a disappointing Sunday."

It will also be a challenge, because the Seahawks are a difficult opponent, especially in Seattle.