Stefon Diggs Trade Rumors: Vikings Have 'No Plans' to Move WR Despite Buzz

The Minnesota Vikings "have no plans to trade" wide receiver Stefon Diggs amid uncertainty surrounding the veteran's future, according to NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran.

Diggs sat out of practice Wednesday due to a non-injury-related reason.

In July 2018, Diggs signed a five-year, $72 million extension with Minnesota fresh off an NFC Championship Game appearance.

However, the Vikings took a step backward last season, missing the postseason while going 8-7-1. A 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday not only dropped them to 2-2 on the season, but it led to receiver Adam Thielen to seemingly throw shade at quarterback Kirk Cousins.

According to The Athletic's Chad Graff, Diggs was "visibly frustrated" during the loss:

The receiver then sent out a cryptic tweet Monday:

Moving Diggs would not improve an already struggling aerial attack. The Vikings rank 31st in the league in passing through four games—and that's with Diggs and Thielen.

Diggs has been one of the NFL's most productive receivers since the Vikings drafted him in the fifth round in 2015. He piled up 3,493 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns through his first four seasons, setting career highs in catches (102), yards (1,021) and touchdowns (nine) last season.

He has followed that up by hauling in 13 receptions for 209 yards and one score this season. He had a season-high 108 yards in the Week 4 loss to the Bears.

As ESPN's Field Yates noted, there are plenty of reasons for opposing teams to be interested in the 25-year-old wideout:

However, Diggs is not on the trade block, per Curran.

