Jaguars Sell Special Ticket Package Amid Gardner Minshew's New-Found Fame

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Duval has a new governor.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II took over for an injured Nick Foles in Week 1 of the 2019 NFL regular season, and the rookie sixth-rounder has been winning fans' hearts ever since.

As a result, the Jaguars are offering the Minshew Mini Pack for those who buy tickets to the next two home games in Weeks 6 and 8 at TIAA Bank Field:

Minshew has endeared himself to people through his authentically eccentric style, likened to Uncle Rico from 2004's Napoleon Dynamite:

It has been made easier for Jacksonville to get behind their new QB1 by his success on the field. Minshew has led the Jaguars to a 2-2 start with 905 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception on 69.4 percent completion.

Before returning home, Minshew and the Jaguars travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers in Week 5.