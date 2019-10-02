Stefon Diggs Misses Vikings Practice for Non-Injury-Related Reasons

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was a surprise absence from the Minnesota Vikings practice Wednesday.

Per Art Stapleton of The Record, the Vikings announced Diggs didn't participate because of non-injury-related reasons.

Diggs got off to a slow start this season with 101 yards and one touchdown on six receptions in the first three games. He rebounded in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears with seven catches for 108 yards, but the Vikings lost 16-6 at Soldier Field.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press noted Diggs hasn't spoken to the media for two weeks.

The fifth-year wideout has also made cryptic posts on social media recently, writing on Instagram, "I'm in control of my destiny, never in doubt ..."

Another post in an Instagram story shows Diggs celebrating with Adam Thielen with the caption, "My brother no matter what...."

Thielen told reporters after the Bears game he was frustrated with Kirk Cousins' inability to hit deep throws: "At some point, you're not going to be able to run the ball for 180 yards, even with the best running back in the NFL. That's when you have to be able to throw the ball. ... You have to be able to hit the deep balls."

Cousins responded by apologizing to Thielen during an appearance on KFAN on Tuesday (h/t ESPN's Courtney Cronin):

"I really want to apologize to him because there's too many opportunities where we could have hit him on Sunday, and postgame when I talk to the media, I always say until I watch the film, it's hard for me to really give you a straight answer. Well, now it's Tuesday night. I've watched the film. And the reality is there were opportunities for him."

Minnesota is off to a 2-2 start this season, but the offense ranks 31st in passing yards per game (169). Cousins ranks last in pass attempts (99) among quarterbacks who have started four contests.

Diggs is in the second season of a five-year, $72 million contract extension he signed in July 2018. The 25-year-old set a career high with 1,021 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2018.