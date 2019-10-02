Donny van de Beek Rules Out Leaving Ajax in January amid Real Madrid Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has ruled out leaving the Eredivisie side during the January transfer window amid speculation Real Madrid are interested in his services.

He told Voetbal International (h/t Marca) that he does not want to change clubs in the middle of a season but may reassess his future next summer.

"I don't want to leave during the January transfer window," he said. "I'll play here until the end of the season; I'll finish the year at Ajax. That gives me peace of mind. We'll see what happens later. Do they know that in Madrid? Surely everyone knows. I don't like the idea of changing teams midseason."

Van de Beek told Fox Sports (h/t Carlos Forjanes of AS) in August that "Real Madrid are interested in me," but a move to the Santiago Bernabeu failed to materialise.

Los Blancos decided to put the transfer on hold but will renew their interest next summer when the transfer window reopens, according to Forjanes.

The 22-year-old has shone at Ajax as part of Erik ten Hag's talented young team that claimed a domestic league/cup double last season.

The team also beat Real Madrid and Juventus on their way to reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The midfielder racked up 12 goals for Ajax in 2018-19 and was also the top midfielder in the league when it came to assists:

Ten Hag made it clear he wanted to keep hold of Van de Beek amid interest from Real:

Ajax plan to hand the Netherlands international an improved deal to reward him for his performances, but "the length of his contract will not be extended beyond 2022," according to Voetbal International (h/t AS).

The Dutch side lost Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona and Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus in the summer transfer window, and it would be no surprise if Van de Beek were the next player to be snapped up by one of Europe's biggest clubs.